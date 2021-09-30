R. Kelly accuser Azriel Clary says he "coached" girlfriends prior to explosive 2019 interview

Reuters

Canada's decision on whether to ban Huawei 5G gear, as all the other members of the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network have done, is likely to be made in "coming weeks," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. His comments about the decision - which has been under study for some three years - were the first since Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was freed last week from house arrest in Vancouver, where she had fought extradition to the United States for almost three years. Two Canadians, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested by Beijing shortly after Meng's 2018 detention on a U.S. warrant, left China within hours of Meng's release and arrived in Canada on Saturday.