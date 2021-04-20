R. Kelly associate admits to setting accuser Azriel Clary’s SUV on fire

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ny Magee
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michael Williams faces a minimum of 60 months in federal prison and a maximum of 71 months

Michael Williams, an associate of R. Kelly, took a plea deal Monday for harassing and intimidating a woman who accused the embattled singer of sexual abuse.

Williams, 38, allegedly tried to silence Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary, a witness in his racketeering case, by setting an SUV her father had rented on fire. Per Page Six, Williams pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court to one count of arson for destroying the vehicle that was parked in front of the family’s Kissimmee, Florida, home on June 11. Hours before the attack, Williams reportedly used his cellphone to search for Curry’s address. The Georgia native was also captured on toll plaza cameras traveling from the Peach State to Florida and then back after the crime was committed.

Read More: Judge: R. Kelly to be moved to NYC for sex-trafficking trial

When the car was set ablaze, a witness saw “an individual fleeing from the scene whose arm appeared to be lit on fire.” According to the criminal complaint, Williams Googled “How do fertilizer bombs work?” along with the phrases “witness intimidation” and “case law for tampering with a witness.”

R Kelly
Joycelyn Savage (R) and Azriel Clary arrive for a bond hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As part of the deal, prosecutors will drop the witness tampering charge against Williams. He faces a minimum of 60 months in federal prison and a maximum of 71 months.

“The plea agreement is fair in that the witness tampering charge as it relates to R. Kelly will be dismissed at sentencing,” said defense lawyer Todd Spodek.

In August, R. Kelly’s former manager was charged for calling in a gun threat to a media screening of Surviving R. Kelly early in 2018. theGRIO reported, Donnell Russell, 45, was charged with two counts of threatening physical harm by interstate communication, and conspiracy to do the same, according to the Associated Press. Federal prosecutors say he called in a gun threat to the NeueHouse theater in New York City in an attempt to prevent the screening of the Lifetime documentary on Dec. 4, 2018.

The event was attended by several Kelly accusers and #MeToo supporters who were prepared to host a Q&A about the alleged accusations against the R&B hitmaker. #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and at least seven of Kelly’s alleged victims attended the event, including his ex-wife, Drea Kelly. According to reports, 15 minutes after the documentary began, two anonymous callers to the theatre threatened that someone had a gun, prompting an evacuation and ultimate cancellation of the screening.

In addition to Williams and Russell, Kelly associate Richard Arline Jr. has also been charged with threatening, harassing, and trying to bribe Kelly’s alleged victims. The three men are accused of “re-victimizing his accusers.”

Read More: Azriel Clary says she receives R. Kelly backlash from Black community

R. Kelly
(Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

Arline, a longtime friend of Kelly, offered one accuser $500,000 to keep quiet about her experience with the hitmaker. He pleaded guilty in February. Russell reportedly released sexually explicit photos of a victim after she filed a lawsuit against R. Kelly. He reportedly published the images on a Facebook page and shared them during a YouTube live vlog in January.

“These crimes shock the conscience,” Peter Fitzhugh, a special agent-in-charge with Homeland Security Investigations, who worked on Kelly’s sex crimes case in New York, said in a statement last August. “The men charged today allegedly have shown that there is no line they will not cross to help Kelly avoid the consequences of his alleged crimes—even if it means re-victimizing his accusers.”

R. Kelly is facing sex crimes charges in Chicago, where he is currently jailed and awaiting trial that is expected to begin this fall. His racketeering and fraud trail in Brooklyn is set to kick off in August.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post R. Kelly associate admits to setting accuser Azriel Clary’s SUV on fire appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Rapper Black Rob, known for hit ‘Whoa!,' dead at 52

    Rapper Black Rob, known for his hit “Whoa!” and key contributions to Diddy's dominant Bad Boy Records in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died. Black Rob died Saturday in Atlanta, according to longtime friend and former labelmate Mark Curry, who said he was holding the hip-hop performer's hand at the end. “Rest in power, King,” Diddy wrote on Instagram.

  • Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Lost 20 Lbs.: ‘I Love the Way I Feel’

    The talk show personality has been on a health journey since March 2018

  • Even Rihanna Thinks This TikToker Looks Just Like Her

    "where the album sis #R9"

  • Rap Artist Bobby Shmurda To Use Minerco's Blockchain Press Release

    Minerco Inc. (OTC: MINE) And Rapper Bobby Shmurda Join Forces To Create Revolutionary Artist Centric Cryptocurrency Blockchain Model For Fairness In Revenue Sharing In Music Industry; June 1st Concert Projected To Have One Million Tickets Sold Worldwide For Shmurda’s First Concert After Serving Six Year Prison Sentence New Crypto Based Payment System To Be Employed For First Time In Music Industry: Payment System Also Useful For Innovative Legal Recreational And Medical Marijuana And Psychedelics Sales Via VISA And MasterCard Cards ANN ARBOR, MI -- (April 19, 2021) – Minerco, Inc. “The Magic Mushroom Company” (OTC: MINE) today announced that American rapper and songwriter, Bobby Shmurda, has selected Minerco’s blockchain, a technology that enables cryptocurrencies such Minerco’s SHRUCOIN to bypass traditional sales channels, as the platform for fans to purchase tickets to his first concert after serving a six year prison sentence. The concert, featuring Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel, will be released on June 19th as part of a docudrama to a combined global viewership of over 100 million subscribers through Amazon, Roku and Apple TV as well as its own channel, SHRUTV.com. The concert itself will be available exclusively to concertgoers who have purchased a ticket for $20 in SHURCOINS at www.shrucoin.com, which is owned and operated by Minerco, Inc. According to initial estimates, the Company believes a minimum of one million tickets will be sold primarily in North America, the Caribbean and Africa to this historic event, which is expected to result in record financial contributions to Minerco’s bottom-line both for the second fiscal quarter and current fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. “Over the past several decades, the music industry has experienced significant devaluation,” said Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. “Technological advances that were created by companies based on a streaming subscription-based model adversely impacted both the artists and the industry as a whole. Ironically, it is innovative technologies, such as our SHRUCOIN, that is expected to drive a swift financial turnaround for the music industry as artists begin to see more and more appreciation for their work. We believe our blockchain technology will help decentralize the music business and instill a new generation of creativity and entrepreneurship to an industry that has been plagued by greed.” He continued: “Our cryptocurrency platform solves an industry-wide problem and fills a huge void in the legal recreational and medical markets. Presently, commissary retail businesses are not allowed by financial institutions to accept payment for marijuana and other regulated products. They cannot accept credit & debit cards such as VISA or MasterCard. Now... customers can buy our SHRUCOIN with credit/debit cards from our site and then use our coins to complete their purchases. This can immediately be a game-changer for merchants in the industry.” To be added to the Company’s investor email lists, please email bmiller@irpartnersinc.com. To learn more exciting info about Minerco, click here. About Minerco, Inc. Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com. Follow us on twitter @minercoinc Investor relations miners@minercoinc.com MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Minerco Investor Relations Phone: 323-380-4500 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Ways to Position Your Business as an Authority in Your FieldWorking with Crypto Margins – A new frontier for Cryptocurrency Traders© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • R. Kelly Associate Pleads Guilty to Setting Fire to Accuser’s SUV in Intimidation Attempt

    Michael Williams pleaded guilty to one count of arson for destroying an SUV rented by the father of one of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends in Florida.

  • Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money

    Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) and Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) have the potential to be solid investments given enough time because of their rapid growth rates and relatively small market caps. With a market cap of $11.5 billion, Zynga is bigger than its $11 per share stock price suggests. Despite its relatively smaller size, Zynga's acquisition-driven strategy has allowed it to quickly pivot to new opportunities which give it epic growth potential.

  • Kelly Clarkson returns to 'The Voice,' cries after singer 'killed my song in front of me'

    She's back! Kelly Clarkson returned to her red coach chair after missing the Battle Rounds due to illness. And the water works followed soon after.

  • Women and girls in Jamaica are victims of chronic violence — but it’s only a snapshot

    Opinion: I study Black girlhood in Jamaica. As I continued in the field, it grew more and more apparent that the issue of violence against women and girls in Jamaica, like in many other parts of the Black world, was surreal and far more insidious than one could have imagined.

  • Cuba's Communist Party chooses Miguel Díaz-Canel as leader

    In many ways, Cuba's new maximum leader is nothing like those who have governed the island for the past six decades. Miguel Díaz-Canel was never a guerrilla fighter and was for only a few years, like all Cubans of his generation, a soldier. On Monday, Cuba's Communist Party congress — as expected — chose Díaz-Canel to be its leader, adding that crucial post to the title of president he assumed in 2018.

  • Terry Rozier told Hornets to ride him Sunday. He certainly was up to that challenge

    Charlotte Hornet Terry Rozier finished two rebounds from a triple-double

  • Terri Irwin Introduces Granddaughter Grace to Chickens at Australia Zoo: 'Most Wonderful Moment'

    Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed daughter Grace Warrior on March 25

  • Hester Ford, the oldest living American, has died

    Ford had 12 children, 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren, and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

  • BTS and McDonald’s Collab Brings New South Korean-Inspired Sauces to ARMY in Nearly 50 Countries

    The BTS ARMY has something new to look forward to next month as the South Korean supergroup collaborates with McDonald’s on a signature order. The BTS-approved meal will include a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries and a medium Coke, according to a press release. The meal, available on May 26, will also come with two new sauces inspired by the menu found at McDonald’s branches in South Korea: sweet chili and cajun.

  • Israel and Greece sign record defence deal

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Greece have signed their biggest ever defence procurement deal, which Israel said on Sunday would strengthen political and economic ties between the countries and the two countries' air forces launched a joint exercise. The agreement includes a $1.65 billion contract for the establishment and operation of a training centre for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defence contractor Elbit Systems over a 22-year period, Israel's defence ministry said. The training centre will be modelled on Israel's own flight academy and will be equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft produced by Italy's Leonardo, the ministry said.

  • Bad Boy Records Rapper Black Rob Dead at 51

    Rapper Black Rob, who was previously on Sean Combs' label Bad Boy Records, has died one week after a video surfaced of him in the hospital.

  • These 3 Stocks Should Be in Every Retirement Portfolio

    As a retiree, you've earned the right to relax and have fun. Here are three stocks that will help you accomplish that goal.

  • Scottie Pippen's Eldest Son Antron Dies At 33: 'A Kind Heart And Beautiful Soul Gone Way Too Soon'

    Scottie Pippen is mourning the loss of his firstborn son, Antron.

  • Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union's Daughters Are the Sweetest BFFs in Adorable Playdate Video

    In a sweet clip guaranteed to brighten your day, Tia Mowry and Gabrielle Union’s daughters prove why they’re the cutest best friends. Scroll on to see more of the precious playdate.

  • Rihanna Wears a Tie-Dye Coat with a Zebra-Print Hat and Totally Pulls It Off

    The singer offers a lesson on mixing prints in her latest appearance.

  • Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer in shooting gets historic $8 million settlement

    Attorneys say it’s the largest settlement for a police-involved shooting in Iowa history.