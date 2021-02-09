R. Kelly’s Brooklyn federal trial pushed back to August

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn federal trial of disgraced R&B star R. Kelly has been delayed yet again, this time to August 2021.

A federal judge on Tuesday pushed back the original April date to Aug. 9. The trial has already been delayed numerous times due to COVID-19.

“I suppose it won’t come as a surprise to anyone that that’s a date that isn’t going to work due to the current conditions in New York,” said Judge Ann Donnelly about the April date, adding that it wasn’t “realistic at all.”

The judge also said she is concerned about moving the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer from federal jail in Chicago to federal jail in Brooklyn, where she noted there is a current COVID-19 outbreak.

Dozens of witnesses — many from out of state — are expected to testify at Kelly’s Brooklyn trial, where he is accused of running a racketeering scheme that trafficked women and underage girls who came to his shows.

He also is charged with having sexual activity with three girls under the age of 18 and making child pornography.