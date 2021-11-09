R. Kelly’s cellmate pens comic book featuring the 2 men doing yoga

Noah Goldberg, New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly is now one half of a supervillain team.

The singer’s racist cellmate at Brooklyn’s federal jail, who was convicted of threatening to kill elected officials, has created a comic book depicting their life behind bars.

Brendan Hunt, 37, filed the drawings in Brooklyn federal court as part of a request he be sentenced to time served.

The comics feature Hunt and Kelly meeting in the cell, where the two discuss music and do yoga together.

“I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” R. Kelly asks Hunt in the comic after Hunt reveals he hasn’t heard “Remix to Ignition” or “I Believe I Can Fly.”

“Millions of babies have been conceived to my records,” the cartoon Kelly adds.

The Daily News exclusively reported in August that Kelly and Hunt were cellmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center for two weeks. Kelly was convicted in September, following a six-week racketeering trial that detailed his sexual abuse of women, girls and boys.

The comic book gives an exaggerated sense of Kelly and Hunt’s unlikely friendship.

The comic strip begins with Kelly and Hunt conversing about music and realizing they have little in common when it comes to pop culture. The two comic “heroes” then do yoga as Kelly sings. The warrior and downward dog poses make them extremely buff, giving them superhero-style bodies.

Hunt’s lawyer told The News in August that the duo “found a lot of common ground as musicians and artists.”

Hunt’s attorneys included the comics in a filing to the judge to showcase their client’s artistic talent, as well as the “lasting friendships” he made “with some of the most unlikely characters.”

A second page of the comic shows Hunt with another inmate named “Garcia,” who gets released from MDC after praying to an idol named “Orshroom,” which he feeds bananas.

A former New York state court employee whose father was a Queens judge, Hunt was found guilty in April of threatening to kill members of Congress. He recorded a video after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots urging people to return to Washington, D.C., and “kill your Senators.”

Jurors acquitted him of charges related to other threats he made in videos about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Texts and posts uncovered by the feds revealed Hunt’s racist and anti-Semitic leanings.

But his lawyers say that Hunt is a changed man after 10 months in jail.

“Mr. Hunt is a very different man today than the one who posted the “Kill Your Senators” video and took it down a few hours later. He testified he wants to be a peacemaker, and his digital footprint supports that this is his ideal,” wrote Jan Rostal, Hunt’s lawyer, in court papers.

Federal prosecutors, meanwhile, argued that Hunt has not spent enough time inside, asking a judge to sentence him to between 51 and 63 months in prison.

“The defendant’s threats to murder Members of Congress are even more serious because he made his “Kill Your Senators” threat video just days after angry supporters of former President Trump violently stormed the Capitol,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Richardson.

Hunt is set to be sentenced on Nov. 22.

