R. Kelly convicted of child porn, enticing girls
A federal jury in Chicago convicted Grammy-winning R&B singer R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex. (September 15)
A federal jury in Chicago convicted Grammy-winning R&B singer R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex. (September 15)
R. Kelly has been convicted on multiple charges, including several child pornography counts, but was acquitted of fixing his 2008 trial on similar charges.
From Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael to Shonda Rhimes, check out the style served by celebrities of color.
This technology has just proved its value in a crisis, and the more capacity we add, the more it will save us from high bills and blackouts.
A jury found R&B singer R. Kelly guilty of multiple child pornography charges. He was also found guilty of luring underage girls to have sex with him.
CLEVELAND (AP) From the moment he arrived, Donovan Mitchell received the kind of love once reserved in this city for his basketball idol. The New York kid, who grew up cheering for Cleveland from afar while wondering what it was like to be LeBron James, got his first taste. Two weeks after being acquired from Utah in a trade that stunned the NBA and blindsided the three-time All-Star guard while he was playing golf, Mitchell received a warm welcome while being introduced Wednesday by the Cavaliers.
In Omaha Productions' latest episode "Eli's Places," Cam Newton expressed his desire to play for Oregon because of the uniforms.
Baker Mayfield joked that he may have found a solution to all those passes the Cleveland Browns batted down at the line of scrimmage on Sunday. The Browns batted down four of Mayfield's passes in a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers, plays that killed drives early in the game.
This year’s Thursday night NFL games have moved to Prime Video.
A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death was sentenced Tuesday to five years of closely supervised probation (September 14)
Watching Peter Farrelly’s new film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and knowing little about it going in, I kept thinking this would be a totally absurd, beyond belief story if it isn’t one that really happened. By the end I saw it is indeed 100% true, proving life can sometimes be stranger than fiction. As such […]
According to the Memphis Police Department, Takirra Milam has been located.
Closing arguments in the federal trial of R and B singer R Kelly are set to finish Tuesday. He faces 13 counts on child pornography and obstruction charges. CBS News Chicago's Brad Edwards breaks down what to expect.
The singer was convicted on three counts of child pornography and three counts of enticement/criminal sexual abuse, a jury in Chicago found Wednesday. He was acquitted of seven other charges but still faces decades in prison.
The Browns are hoping their elf mascot can lead them to another win in Week 2.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has agreed to restore the former name of the country's capital just three years after he renamed it in honor of his predecessor, his spokesperson said Tuesday. One of Tokayev's first moves upon taking office in 2019 after President Nursultan Nazarbayev stepped down was to call for Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, to be dubbed Nur-Sultan instead. Nazarbayev, who led the country for three decades under the Soviet Union and after it gained independence in 1991, relocated the capital from Almaty to Astana in 1997.
Is this 3-D chess -- or an honest assessment?
Ivan Pechorin reportedly fell off his boat, adding to a string of mysterious deaths associated with Russia's energy industry.
The Queen's grandchildren, including Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives, were at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night to greet Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as she made her final journey back to the capital.
Early rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro’s A17 Bionic and the M3 MacBook chips suggest that you may want to wait for these, as they may bring the biggest upgrade in years.
Federal authorities are ramping up their investigation of Trump. Here's nine people close to him who've had their phones seized by the feds.