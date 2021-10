R. Kelly estuvo bajo vigilancia por suicidio tras condena en NY, dice su abogado

Reuters Videos

On Tuesday (October 19) evening, Britain's Queen Elizabeth was busy meeting billionaire business leaders such as Bill Gates at a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.But now, the world's longest-reigning monarch has decided to rest for the next few days on advice from doctors. The Queen canceled a planned visit to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.The palace did not say why the queen had been told to rest.But added that the 95-year-old monarch was in "good spirits" and looking forward to visiting Northern Ireland in the future.The queen has reigned for almost seven decades. She was 25 when she became Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952 after the death of her father.Elizabeth acceded to the throne as Britain was shedding its imperial power, and has symbolized stability for generations of British people.A source said the queen's decision was not related to COVID-19. She is now resting at Windsor Castle, the world's oldest inhabited castle.