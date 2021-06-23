R. Kelly extradited from Chicago to New York to face sex-trafficking trial

R. Kelly has been extradited from a prison in Chicago to a federal facility in New York to face a sex-trafficking trial later this summer.

The disgraced singer has been extradited from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to the federal prison Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, online records viewed by Fox News show.

Despite facing different trials, his first one is expected to be on the federal charges from the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) and it's currently scheduled for August 9.

At EDNY, Kelly faces charges include racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor and enticement.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly previously suggested he be transferred from Chicago to New York ahead of his August trial.

Kelly was arrested in 2019 and is being tried on racketeering charges alleging he ran a criminal enterprise to commit sex crimes against women and underage girls.

Jury questionnaires will be sent out to a pool of hundreds of potential jurors next month.

Kelly will also be tried in Chicago 's federal court in September where he faces multiple sex abuse-related counts, including allegedly conspiring to rig his child pornography trial in 2008 by paying off witnesses and victims.

Kelly has denied the sex trafficking allegations.