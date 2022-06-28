R. Kelly fan charged with threatening prosecutors

New York authorities have arrested an R. Kelly fan and charged him with threatening three federal prosecutors who helped convict the disgraced R&B singer for sexually abusing young girls.

In court documents unsealed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of New York, federal prosecutors said Christopher Gunn, of Bolingbrook, Ill., was upset that R. Kelly was convicted of sexually abusing underage girls last year and planned to “storm” the New York office of three female prosecutors who worked on the case.

Gunn was arrested after federal authorities obtained an arrest warrant on Saturday. Prosecutors presented evidence that Gunn made threatening messages on his YouTube account and purchased ammunition several times ahead of R. Kelly’s sentencing date.

R. Kelly, an R&B superstar throughout the ’90s and 2000s who was known for his remake of “Ignition” and the hit song “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted in September of racketeering, sexually abusing children and forced labor.

At his sentencing date on Wednesday, federal prosecutors are expected to ask for at least 25 years in prison for the singer because they said he ran a sex-trafficking ring that essentially amounted to a criminal enterprise.

According to court documents, Gunn was listed as an attendee of the September trial against R. Kelly. And in October, Gunn vowed “that if Kellz goes down, everybody’s going down” in a video posted to his YouTube account under the name of ““DeBoSki Gunn.”

“That’s where they at. That’s where they work at … We’re going to storm they office,” he said while showing images of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn.

Ahead of the sentencing trial on Wednesday, Gunn posted more videos that suggested he would “free R. Kelly” and take action against the federal prosecutors working on the case, according to court documents.

Gunn also purchased ammunition via CashApp several times from February through June, at one time asking for “30 rounds on the haters,” federal prosecutors said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.