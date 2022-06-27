R. Kelly fan charged with threatening federal prosecutors ahead of Kelly’s sentencing in New York

An R. Kelly “superfan” has been arrested in the Chicago area on federal charges alleging he threatened victims after the singer’s trial and promised to “storm” the U.S. attorney’s office in New York.

Christopher Gunn, of Bolingbrook, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn with making threats involving serious bodily injury or death.

Gunn, who also goes by the name “DeBoSki,” was arrested here Saturday and is scheduled to appear Monday afternoon in Chicago’s federal courthouse, where he’ll be informed of the charges and ordered to appear on the case in New York at a later date.

According to the complaint, Gunn, who attended at least one day of Kelly’s trial on racketeering charges in September, posted a video on YouTube about week after the trial ended that showed the location of the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn.

“That’s where they work at,” Gunn allegedly said on the video. “We’re going to storm they office. ...If you ain’t got the stomach for the (expletive) we ‘bout to do, I’m asking that you just bail out.”

Gunn also named three victims who testified against Kelly at the trial, repeating that he and other unnamed individuals were “gonna storm” them as well, the charges alleged.

Shortly after, Gunn shares with viewers a clip from the 1991 movie “Boyz N The Hood” showing a character about to be shot to death, according to the complaint.

Kelly, 55, was convicted by a jury in September of racketeering conspiracy involving 12 individual criminal acts, including sex with multiple underage girls as well as a 1994 scheme to bribe an Illinois public aid official to get a phony ID for the 15-year-old singer Aaliyah so the two could get illegally married.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.