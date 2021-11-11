R. Kelly featured in cellmate’s comic book

The ‘Prison Comic’ was drawn by Brendan Hunt, who was convicted of threatening to kill AOC and other elected officials.

R. Kelly’s likeness has been plastered on every newspaper and website due to the shameful crimes he was convicted for last month. Now, the disgraced R&B singer/songwriter is depicted in the pages of a prison comic book.

While detained in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, facing charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, Kelly’s cellmate, Brendan Hunt, inserted the Grammy-winner into a homemade comic strip that he made in jail, as reported by The New York Post. The revelation that Kelly was featured in Hunt’s comic came when Hunt’s attorneys wrote a letter to the court seeking his client’s early release.

Hunt, 37, was incarcerated after threatening to kill elected officials. He was convicted in April on one count of threatening to assault or murder New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as reported by CNN.

Singer R. Kelly turns to leave after appearing at a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Sept. 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images)

However, his lawyer’s offered the comic books he made while imprisoned as examples of why he deserves to be set free, saying he should be viewed as a “full spectrum human being” and not a “villain who is to be feared and loathed.”

“Putting his artistic talents to work, he created a Prison Comics strip, which has been enjoyed by many, and we offer a few episodes here as Exhibit F,” the attorney wrote. “These are comics and intended to be light. But we think they capture something more profound about the humanizing commonality that can be found even in the most dehumanizing conditions.”

The comic in question, entitled “Prison Comics” features Hunt as the protagonist of the story while Kelly is a “special guest.” In the comic, Hunt’s character doesn’t appear to recognize Kelly as an award-winning musician. “I’m the greatest R&B star in human history! How can you not know of R. Kelly?” the fictional Kelly says in the story.

Story continues

When Kelly asks if Hunt has ever heard of his hit singles “I Believe I Can Fly,” or “Ignition,” Hunt’s character says, “Well have you ever heard of the band Megadeath? Or Slayer? Or Dying Fetus?”

Kelly replies, “I guess I see your point.”

R. Kelly appears at a hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood at Leighton Criminal Court Building May 7, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)

The comic also shows Hunt and Kelly doing yoga together inside their cell.

The comic shows the two making progress and their physiques improving, prompting the fictitious Kelly to say in the strip that he “can’t wait until the guys in the yard see our gains.”

Hunt then replies “This is gonna be awesome, R. Celly.”

Hunt, the son of retired Queens family court Judge John Hunt, is awaiting sentencing this month, according to New York Law Journal. He faces up to 10 years.

After his conviction in New York, Kelly is now awaiting trial in Illinois on four sexual abuse charges, including producing child pornography, as previously reported by theGrio. The jury trial is set to start on Aug. 1, 2022.

