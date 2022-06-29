R. Kelly found guilty of all counts in federal trial, sentenced to 30 years
A federal jury found R&B singer R. Kelly guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Kelly faces life in prison.
Updated as of 6/29/2022 at 3:27 p.m. ET
R. Kelly will be sentenced Wednesday after he was convicted of sex crimes during last year's federal trial in New York. Here's what happed in court.
Kelly was accused of using his celebrity status and a network of people to target girls, boys and young women for sex.
R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison in a New York court on Wednesday. The 55-year-old singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was convicted of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting people across state lines for prostitution. He has been in jail since July of […]
A lawyer for R. Kelly asked a federal judge to sentence him to no more than 10 years in prison. Prosecutors have asked for at least 25 years.
