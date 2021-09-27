R. Kelly found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking

Singer R. Kelly on Monday was found guilty of racketeering and eight counts of violating an anti-sex trafficking law, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Sexual misconduct allegations have surrounded R. Kelly's career, including a child sexual abuse image case in 2008 where he was acquitted. Multiple other victims have come forward to speak about the abuse in recent years.

"This is by far the highest-profile, post-Me Too conviction involving sexual abuse that we’ve seen in the music industry," per the New York Times' Joe Coscarelli.

The big picture: The indictment accused R. Kelly of "directing his employees to procure women for sex and sexually abused numerous women over the span of nearly 25 years," Insider reports.

Many of the women were young teenagers when the abuse began.

What's next: The singer now faces the possibility of decades in prison.

