R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After decades of allegations including sexual assault, child pornography and kidnapping, R&B singer R. Kelly has been found guilty of one count racketeering and eight counts sex trafficking. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the high-profile case. Then, former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Vinoo Varghese joins CBSN's Ed O'Keefe to analyze how the case concluded and discuss what comes next.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories