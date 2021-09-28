R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering
After decades of allegations including sexual assault, child pornography and kidnapping, R&B singer R. Kelly has been found guilty of one count racketeering and eight counts sex trafficking. CBS News national correspondent Jericka Duncan reports on the high-profile case. Then, former prosecutor and criminal defense attorney Vinoo Varghese joins CBSN's Ed O'Keefe to analyze how the case concluded and discuss what comes next.