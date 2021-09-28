R. Kelly found guilty of sex trafficking, racketeering

Good Morning America

When Anita Hill accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas of unwanted advances and lewd comments when she worked for him, she says it changed "just about every aspect" of her life. Thirty years after Hill delivered testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about Thomas, she is still a "crusader" -- not just on the topic of sexual harassment but also on the larger issue of gender violence. "I started out with sexual harassment and I thought that was the issue that I would deal with but I started hearing from people who had told me about intimate partner violence and then there are people who wrote me, [who] spoke about their experience with sexual assault and rape," Hill told "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts.