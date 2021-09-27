R. Kelly found guilty in sex-trafficking case

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on all nine charges he faced in a racketeering and sex-trafficking case by a federal jury in New York.

Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, faced charges of sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, forced labor, sexual trafficking across state lines, and racketeering involving six victims.

The jury had been deliberating since Friday afternoon after the six-week trial.

Kelly, 54, faces a sentence ranging from 10 years to life in prison. He had pleaded "not guilty" on all counts.

The high-profile case is part of the broader #MeToo movement, emerging as a result of multiple women accusing Kelly of sexual misconduct. He was previously on trial in 2008 for possessing child pornography but was acquitted.

