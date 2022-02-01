R Kelly granted two-week extension to appeal conviction after contracting Covid in prison

R Kelly has tested positive for Covid-19 while in prison, according to a legal filing from his lawyer.

According to documents reported on by the Chicago Tribune, Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean asked for a two-week extension as his diagnosis has affected his ability to speak on the phone regarding the appeal.

Kelly is currently awaiting sentencing in a Brooklyn federal jail after being convicted on racketeering and sex-trafficking charges.

“It is vitally important that Mr Kelly meaningfully participate in his post-trial defence,” Bonjean wrote in the request, which was granted by US District Judge Ann Donnelly.

The report also claims that Kelly has decided to split with his original legal trial representation, pending formal withdrawals.

Kelly was convicted in September following decades of sexual misconduct allegations being made against him. The singer had pleaded not guilty to racketeering predicated on criminal conduct, including sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping and forced labour.

He faces 10 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for 4 May 2022.

With the two-week extension, Kelly now has until 17 Feb to file his appeal.