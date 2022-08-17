R Kelly jury picked in child pornography, trial-fixing case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • R. Kelly
    R. Kelly
    American singer, songwriter, record producer, and sex offender

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal jury was impaneled Tuesday in R. Kelly's hometown of Chicago to decide multiple charges against the R&B singer, as prosecutors and defense attorneys argued toward the end of the process about whether the government was improperly attempting to keep some Blacks off the jury.

Kelly, who is Black, is accused of enticing minors for sex, of producing child pornography and of fixing his 2008 state child pornography trial at which he was acquitted.

As the sides began exercising peremptory challenges — in which they can remove a fixed number of potential jurors from the pool — Kelly attorney Jennifer Bonjean accused prosecutors of seeking to strike Blacks “to deny Mr. Kelly a jury of his peers.”

Prosecutors noted multiple African Americans had already made it onto the jury before the defense objected, and they argued their reasons for wanting to strike some had nothing to do with race. In one case, they said one older man appeared to have a hard time staying awake.

Judge Harry Leinenweber partially agreed with the defense, disallowing prosecutors from striking three Blacks from the jury, and restoring them. About half the 12 jurors impaneled were identified as Black by the judge, prosecutor and defense attorneys.

Six alternates were also selected.

Some of the jurors selected had watched at least part of a six-part documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” about sex abuse allegations against the Grammy award-winning singer. Watching it wasn’t an automatic disqualification as long as a would-be juror could assure Judge Leinenweber they could still be impartial.

Among the 12 jurors selected was a retired real estate agent who had one son who was a prosecutor and another son who was a defense attorney. Another juror was a librarian.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday morning, after which prosecutors will begin calling witnesses.

In all, the judge dismissed about half of the more than 100 potential jurors who were vetted over two days in a large, 25th floor courtroom in downtown Chicago.

Among those dismissed was a woman who said she had unfavorable views of police and judges, a woman who said she once took martial arts classes with Kelly’s kids and a man who said he didn't think the IRS should exist.

Leinenweber tended to dismiss would-be jurors when they expressed even the slightest reservations. He dismissed one juror who said large gatherings make him anxious, and a U.S. postal worker who worried mail would be delayed if she wasn't there.

Kelly, dressed in a gray suit and wearing a surgical mask over his mouth and nose, followed proceedings from a defense table, sometimes appearing to study would-be jurors Tuesday as they answered the judge's questions.

During a break around lunch, several Kelly supporters on court spectator benches made heart signs with their hands and directed them at Kelly. He appeared to notice across the courtroom, smiling and nodding his head.

One central focus of the trial will be on whether Kelly threatened and paid off a girl with whom he allegedly videotaped himself having sex when he was about 30 and she was no older than 14. That's the allegation underpinning another of the charges against Kelly, conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Jurors in the 2008 child pornography trial acquitted Kelly, with some later explaining that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in court filings only as “Minor 1,” will be the government’s star witness in the federal trial that's expected to last four weeks.

When she testifies, prosecutors explained in court Monday that they won’t use her real name and won't refer to her as Minor 1. Instead, they will call her by a single pseudonym, “Jane.” Kelly's lawyers suggested they could contest where some of his accusers were minors at the time Kelly is accused if video recording or enticing them,

Kelly, 55, already has already been sentenced by a New York federal judge to a 30-year prison term for a 2021 conviction on charges that he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, will be around 80 before qualifying for early release based on his sentence imposed in New York, which he is appealing. A conviction for just one count of producing child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Kelly faces four counts of enticement of minors for sex — one each for four other accusers. They, too, are expected to testify.

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants at the Chicago trial. McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they also have denied wrongdoing.

Minor 1 is expected to testify that she was on video having sex with Kelly. The recording was at the heart of the monthlong 2008 trial and was played for jurors almost every day.

Minor 1 first met Kelly in the late 1990s when she was in junior high school, according to pre-trial court filings by the government. The government contends she had tagged along to Kelly’s Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer working with Kelly. Soon after, Minor 1 told her parents Kelly was going to become her godfather.

Prosecutors say Kelly later threatened and sought to pay off Minor 1 and her parents so they wouldn't testify in 2008. None of them did.

___

Follow AP Legal Affairs Writer Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm

Recommended Stories

  • After firing public defense commissioners, new members named

    The day after Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters fired all nine members of the state commission that oversees public defense, she said Tuesday that she was appointing four new commissioners and reappointing five commissioners from the previous group. Walters had fired the commission members out of frustration that hundreds of defendants charged with crimes and who cannot afford an attorney have been unable to obtain public defenders to represent them. “This change in leadership occurred quickly, and our work will commence as quickly,” Walters wrote in a letter Tuesday to the new commission.

  • Xenia man headed to prison at least 15 years in child sex assault case

    Xenia man, 25, headed to prison in child sex assault case

  • Arizona's border wall delayed after 2 containers topple

    An effort by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to use shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the U.S.-Mexico border wall near Yuma suffered a brief setback when two stacked containers somehow toppled over. Claudia Ramos, a correspondent for the digital platform of Univision Noticias in Arizona, posted on her Twitter feed a photo she took Monday morning of the containers on their side. Ramos said contractors in the area told her that they believed the containers may have been toppled by strong monsoon winds.

  • Beer and wine may be sold in Bryant-Denny Stadium this fall, pending ABC approval

    The Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday approved a liquor license for beer and wine sales in Alabama's 100,077 capacity Bryant-Denny Stadium.

  • KCPD break-in policy has not changed since DeValkenaere conviction, officials say

    “That voicemail, by a captain no doubt, profoundly misstates the law,” Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said. “I think what the captain was saying is, his feelings were hurt.”

  • Jury selection underway in R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago

    Jury selection is underway for disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, as he prepares to face child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.

  • Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was behind separating Black Adam and Shazam! movies

    It’s 2022 and the DC universe isn’t getting any more coherent. After failing to leverage the popularity of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy with two wildly different and equally divisive Superman movies, Warners launched the first of two 10-year plans to make a Marvel Studios happen. Unfortunately, after last week’s shakeup, that plan is still evolving (read: they’re starting from scratch, again).

  • Rep. Steven Johnson declares victory in Republican treasurer primary, though recount still looms

    Rep. Steven Johnson declared a narrow victory over Sen. Caryn Tyson in the Republican primary race for state treasurer.

  • AP: R Kelly previous case revisited

    Jury selection begins at R. Kelly's federal trial in Chicago, where the R&B singer is accused of paying off a key witness in his 2008 state trial on child pornography charges. (Aug. 15)

  • Wyoming GOP voters are on the brink of ousting Liz Cheney for her outspoken criticism of Donald Trump

    U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming delivers remarks on June 13, 2022, during a hearing on the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Alex Wong/Getty ImagesIn the 2020 general election in Wyoming, Liz Cheney, a third-term Republican member of Congress, won nearly 70% of the vote based on her reliable voting record that was in step with the GOP legislative agenda. In a state where over 70% of registered voters are Republicans, Cheney should be a shoo-in for reelection in the Wyoming GOP primary on Aug.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill FBI agents following Trump’s Mar-a-Lago search

    FBI’s National Threat Operations Section was tipped off about Gab user making threats on far-right social media network

  • Former LAPD officer to stand trial in fatal shooting at Corona Costco

    After days of graphic witness testimony, a former LAPD officer has been ordered to stand trial for a fatal shooting at a Costco store in Corona.

  • Like jetés in the sky: Solange is composing her first ballet score

    The youngest Knowles sister will take a different approach to the dance with her score for the New York City Ballet's annual Fashion Gala in September.

  • Mexico's week of drug violence shakes administration

    Days of widespread drug cartel arson and shootings in four states last week have left Mexicans asking why the drug cartels exploded and what do they want. The attacks killed 11 people, including a young boy and four radio station employees who were randomly shot on the streets of the border city of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, on Thursday. Two days earlier, more than two dozen convenience stores owned by a well-known national chain were set ablaze in the northern state of Guanajuato.

  • Raiders coach McDaniels searching for dependable O-line

    The Las Vegas Raiders have used 14 offensive linemen in 13 rotations across 20 possessions in their first two preseason games all in search of a dependable five-man unit for the regular season. “I don’t really think this is unique at all, this is really normal,” McDaniels said Monday. The results through two preseason games haven't been great with the Raiders having allowed nine sacks.

  • Judge: Lebanon can't intervene in suit and can't be sued

    A judge on Monday denied a family's attempt to sue Lebanon on allegations that the country's security agency kidnapped and tortured their family member before he died in the U.S., and that the agency could not intervene in the case. Amer Fakhoury, a Lebanese American man, died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 from stage 4 lymphoma. The family had sought to expand the lawsuit to also target Lebanon.

  • Cardinal Dolan, Catholic Charities work with NYC on migrant crisis

    Facing a shelter crisis with thousands of asylum seekers arriving in New York City, the Adams administration has issued an emergency request for hotel operators and others to provide up to 5,000 beds. CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer says the move came Tuesday as Cardinal Dolan met with migrant families.

  • B-a-n-a-n-a-s? Candidate’s ‘joke’ about Banana Republic overshadows what’s in store for FBI

    Banana Republic confusion aside, NC candidate Bo Hines is just one of the candidates calling for action after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search.

  • Luke Kornet’s contract with the Boston Celtics to become guaranteed for $300,000 today

    One of a series of partial guarantees kicks in for Kornet if he is not cut today.

  • Florida court rules parentless 16-year-old did not present ‘clear’ evidence she is mature enough to get an abortion

    A Florida appeals court ruled on Monday that a 16-year-old did not demonstrate that she is “sufficiently mature” to get an abortion. The appellant was requesting Florida’s First District Court of Appeal overrule a lower court ruling that prevented her from circumventing a state law that requires parental notification for minors to receive abortions. The…