R. Kelly kept gun nearby as he made accuser perform sex act, she says

NEW YORK — R. Kelly forced one of his accusers to give him oral sex while he kept a gun close by at a studio in Los Angeles, she testified Wednesday.

Kelly brought the woman, who goes by Faith, into a small room in January 2018 and she noticed the firearm sitting on an ottoman, she recalled.

“Don’t look at it,” Kelly commanded, before demanding to know how many men had seen her naked and how many male friends she had.

The singer then forced Faith to perform a sex act — which she testified she did not want to do.

“He likes a woman that reminds him of a puppy, his daughter or his mom,” Faith recalled Kelly telling her in the room. “I was under his rules and he had a weapon so I wasn’t even going to step out of line.”

The encounter came just a month before Faith ended her 11-month relationship with Kelly. She was just 19 when she met him and he was 50.

Faith testified Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court that Kelly left her stranded in rooms for hours at a time and that she had to get his permission to leave or use the bathroom during their 11-month relationship, which ended in 2018.

Kelly constantly critiqued Faith about sex, giving her pointers and telling her he had to teach her how to be a woman. In their last in-person interaction, Kelly patted Faith on the shoulder after sex, which offended her, she testified.

“You just patted my shoulder. I’m like, you’re a coach and I’m a team player,” she said to him.

“Because you are,” Kelly responded. “I’m a f------ legend.”

Shortly after returning to her home in San Antonio, Faith had a herpes outbreak that she linked to her sex with Kelly. She sued him in New York, claiming he gave her the STD.

Kelly is charged in the indictment with knowingly giving Faith herpes.

Earlier in the morning, prosecutors mentioned an incident where an R. Kelly supporter called a witness a “stupid b----” to her father as court ended Tuesday.

While prosecutors did not specify the witness was Faith, she was the only woman to testify Tuesday whose father was in court.

“Yesterday, as the father of a witness was leaving ... an individual called the witness a ‘stupid b----,’” Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata said, spelling out the word.

“If people can’t behave with respect and decorum, we’ll see that they don’t come in anymore,” responded Judge Ann Donnelly.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the public as well as reporters are not allowed in the physical courtroom where the trial is being held, which is solely for the jury, lawyers and witnesses.

Instead, reporters have been in one overflow courtroom and members of the public in another, watching the trial unfold on television screens.

Numerous incidents have occurred where members of the public tried to bring their phones into the courtroom or livestream video to Youtube from the courthouse, a source told the Daily News.

Kelly trafficked young women and underage girls from his concerts, often by having a member of his entourage hand out a piece of paper with his number on it to lure them into his orbit, prosecutors allege.

From there, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer would allegedly engage in illegal sex acts with them, knowingly giving some of them herpes and making child pornography, according to the indictment.