R. Kelly to learn if he effectively gets ‘life’ sentence

5
MICHAEL TARM and CLAIRE SAVAGE
·2 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge will sentence R. Kelly for his Chicago convictions of child pornography and enticement of minors for sex on Thursday, when the 56-year-old singer will learn if he must spend the rest of his life behind bars or if he will have some hope of getting out alive.

The central question for the judge at the hearing in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago is whether to heed prosecutors’ request to order that Kelly serve a new sentence only after he completes his 30-year term imposed last year in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking.

A sentence that Kelly must serve consecutively would be tantamount to a life sentence.

Prosecutors acknowledge that a lengthy term served after the New York sentence would practically erase any chance of Kelly ever leaving prison alive. They say the Grammy Award-winner’s crimes against children and his lack of remorse justified that.

They recommend a 25-year sentence served consecutively. That would make him eligible for release in 2066, a year shy of his 100th birthday. The defense wants a sentence of around 10 years, served simultaneously.

If the judge does let Kelly serve his new sentence simultaneously with the New York sentence, he will serve no more than the 30 years and should be eligible for release at around age 80 — providing him some hope of one day resuming life outside prison.

Jurors in Chicago convicted Kelly last year on six of 13 counts — three counts of producing child porn and three of enticement of minors for sex. Kelly was acquitted of the marquee count, alleging he successfully rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial.

Kelly rose from poverty in Chicago to become one of the world’s biggest R&B stars. Known for his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” and for sex-infused songs such as “Bump n’ Grind,” he sold millions of albums even after allegations about his abuse of girls began circulating publicly in the 1990s.

In presentencing filings, prosecutors described Kelly as “a serial sexual predator” who used his fame and wealth to reel in star-struck fans to sexually abuse and then discard them.

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, accused prosecutors of offering an “embellished narrative” regarding Kelly and seeking to get the judge to join what she called the government’s “blood-thirsty campaign to make Kelly a symbol of the #MeToo movement.”

Bonjean said Kelly has suffered enough, including financially. She said his worth once approached $1 billion, but that he “is now destitute.”

___

Follow Michael Tarm on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mtarm

___

Find more of AP’s coverage of R. Kelly’s trials at https://apnews.com/hub/r-kelly

Recommended Stories

  • R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender

    R&B superstar R. Kelly’s musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Chicago after he was f ound guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement. While Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has vehemently denied the allegations, his accusers testified that he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

  • Weinstein faces a 2nd long sentence in LA rape conviction

    Harvey Weinstein could see the long prison term he is already serving nearly doubled at his California sentencing, bringing the onetime movie magnate and lord of the Oscars to a new low after convictions for rape and sexual assault. Unless she grants a defense motion for a new trial, Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench is scheduled to sentence the 70-year-old Weinstein in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on Thursday. Jurors in December convicted Weinstein of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault against an Italian model and actor during a 2013 film festival in the run-up to that year's Academy Awards.

  • Girl injured in crash in Lake Worth police chase was victim of sexual assault, cops say

    The 13-year-old girl remains in critical condition. Charges including human trafficking are being considered, police said.

  • 'Dances With Wolves' actor indicted in Nevada sex abuse case

    Charges are mounting against a “Dances With Wolves” actor who is accused of sexually abusing and trafficking Indigenous women and girls in the U.S. and Canada for decades. A grand jury in Nevada indicted Nathan Chasing Horse on Wednesday on 19 counts, expanding on previous charges of sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse to include kidnapping, lewdness and drug trafficking. Chasing Horse, 46, now faces charges in four jurisdictions, with the newest case brought by prosecutors on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana.

  • Chicago Bulls shut down Lonzo Ball for remainder of NBA season

    The guard's most recent appearance for Chicago was Jan. 14, 2022.

  • 17-year-old girl arrested with gun at Lakeland High School

    The gun was found by administrators during a random search at the school's bus loop.

  • R. Kelly: The history of his crimes and allegations against him

    The US singer is behind bars after being found guilty of sexual abuse at two federal trials.

  • Jaylen Brown Addresses Lack Of Effort In 2023 NBA All-Star Game

    "We got to figure out how to make the game a little bit more competitive."

  • Arizona rancher murder complaint amended with assault counts

    The first-degree murder complaint against an Arizona rancher suspected of killing a Mexican man on his land was amended Tuesday to include two counts of aggravated assault against a pair of other people. The filing in Santa Cruz County Justice Court in the border city of Nogales, Arizona, was the first public mention of the possibility other people may have been hurt in the Jan. 30 incident. The new counts come of the eve of a preliminary hearing for rancher George Alan Kelly, who faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico.

  • Texas teens raise over $160,000 for elderly janitor forced to unretire over rent increase

    Mr. James, a janitor at at Callisburg High School in North Texas, had over $160,000 fundraised for him after students found out that he "unretired" due to raising rent.

  • Abbott uses Arlington as example of Texas’ strong economy, which could surpass Italy’s

    If Texas were a country, it would be the ninth biggest economy in the world. Give it another few years, and Texas should surpass Italy to become eighth largest, Gov. Greg Abbott says.

  • Sixers fully aware of all the post-All-Star tests they're about to face

    The Sixers returned to work Wednesday knowing they have an exceptionally difficult final 25 regular-season games in front of them. By Noah Levick

  • Local hemp grower pushes for bill that would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina

    The medical marijuana bill receives its first vote in the Senate.

  • Brittney Griner's Inspiring Reemergence

    As WNBA free agency shakes up expectations for the 2023 season, one name fans have had their eye on is Brittney Griner. Following her 10-month wrongful detainment in Russia, there were a lot of questions about whether or not she would return to basketball. Now the eight-time all-star has answered those questions by reportedly re-signing with the Phoenix Mercury. ESPN is reporting that its sources have confirmed that the center has signed a one-year deal worth $165,100.

  • Paul Rudd says his experience on ‘Friends’ was ‘strange’

    Paul Rudd spoke to the U.K.''s "Heart Breakfast" about his experience as a guest star on "Friends."

  • Republican Gov To Trump: Thanks But Goodbye!

    On Fox News, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu let it be known that he is ready to say goodbye to Donald Trump, but would still support him if he won the Republican nomination.

  • Pixar Had to Do a ‘Lot of Soul-Searching’ After ‘Lightyear’ Flopped at Box Office

    "What went wrong is that we asked too much of the audience," Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter said.

  • US State Department hints at 'consequences' if China provides lethal aid to Russia for Ukraine war

    The U.S. State Department is warning that there will be serious "consequences" if China were to provide lethal material support to Russia in its war against Ukraine.

  • Japan's emperor gives first birthday address in four-year reign

    Japanese Emperor Naruhito on Thursday gave his first public birthday address since ascending the throne almost four years ago, after delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and urged support for people struggling with inflation and the pandemic. "Many people are having difficulties in their daily life amid the pandemic and rising prices," Naruhito said, standing on a palace balcony to accept cheers and well-wishes from thousands of citizens assembled on the grounds below. Naruhito, who turned 63, was crowned emperor on May 1, 2019, after his father Akihito became the first emperor to abdicate in two centuries.

  • U.S. agrees to extradite former Peruvian President Toledo, says Peru

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's attorney general's office said on Tuesday on Twitter that the U.S. State Department had agreed to extradite former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo on corruption charges. Toledo, 76, was arrested in the United States in 2019 after Peru formally requested his extradition. Peruvian authorities allege that Toledo, who governed the Andean country between 2001 and 2006, took bribes of more than $25 million from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for help securing public works contracts.