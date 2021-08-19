R. Kelly made underage victim wear Girl Scout uniform and pigtails, she testifies

NEW YORK — R. Kelly forced a 16-year-old victim to wear pigtails and a Girl Scout costume during a sexual encounter that he recorded, she testified Thursday.

Jerhonda Pace, the first woman to testify at Kelly’s sex trafficking trial, described Kelly’s perversions on the stand in Brooklyn federal court.

“He wanted me to put my hair up in pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout,” Pace recalled.

The two had a sexual relationship for six months starting in 2009 after meeting at R. Kelly’s first child porn trial in Chicago. Pace was just 14 when they met and 16 when they began having sex, she said.

Pace said that during the relationship she got a “Bob” tattoo for R. Kelly’s first name, Robert. She had it covered with a black heart tattoo after they stopped seeing each other, she said.

Kelly’s lawyers tried to paint Pace as a liar and stalker during cross examination.

They asked why she lied to her mom about attending Kelly’s first trial when she should have been in school. They asked why she initially lied to Kelly about her age — claiming she was 19 — before later revealing to him that she was underage.

“You were in fact stalking him, weren’t you?” defense attorney Deveraux Cannick asked.

“No,” Pace replied.

Kelly is accused of using his fame to groom boys, girls and young women for sexual abuse for nearly three decades.