R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Child Pornography And Sexual Enticement Of Minors

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that he will serve 19 concurrently with the 30-year sentence he currently serves for federal racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to CNN, Kelly was convicted in September on three counts of production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity. The singer’s legal team asked the judge for a new trial, who denied the request.

Ahead of the Chicago hearing, the question on everyone’s mind was whether U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber would require the singer to serve a sentence at the same time as his previous sentences or afterward, according to The Hollywood Reporter. CNN reports prosecutors were asking for a 25-year sentence, which Kelly would serve after finishing his 30-year sentence.

“Robert Kelly is a serial sexual predator who, over the course of many years, specifically targeted young girls and went to great lengths to conceal his abuse of Jane and other minor victims,” prosecutors stated. “To this day, and even following the jury verdict against him, Kelly refuses to accept responsibility for his crimes.”

Kelly’s legal team argued that the 56-year-old is already serving a “de facto life sentence” and asked the judge to allow Kelly to serve his sentence at the same time as his 30-year sentence.

Leinenweber decided Kelly would serve 20 years in prison and one more year after completing his racketeering sentence.

That decision brings Kelly’s total prison time to 31 years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he will be eligible for release when he’s about 80 years old.

Before Kelly’s fate was sealed, attorney Christopher Brown read an emotional statement from one of the singer’s victims, “Jane,” in court.

“I have lost my dignity due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my dreams due to Robert Kelly. I have lost my teenage years to Robert Kelly,” he read.

“Jane” added Kelly was “abusive and dominating” and made her suicidal.

Another one of Kelly’s victims, who went by the pseudonym “Nia,” went to the hearing and spoke directly to Kelly. She bravely shared the singer would pick at her insecurities as he abused her.

“Now you are here … because there is something wrong with you,” she said. “No longer will you be able to harm children.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said his silence doesn’t show “a lack of remorse,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, she advised the singer to keep his mouth shut as they gear up to appeal his convictions.