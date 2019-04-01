R. Kelly sex-crimes case back in court; lawyers want to see correspondence with Avenatti

Lawyers in the R. Kelly sex-crimes case were in court Monday to argue over pretrial motions, including Kelly's demand that prosecutors turn over copies of communications from Michael Avenatti, the attorney who claims to have found an old video showing Kelly having sex with one of his then-teen accusers.

Steve Greenberg, Kelly's Chicago defense attorney, sought the hearing in response to dramatic news last week about Avenatti's arrest by federal authorities in New York and California on charges of trying to extort shoemaker Nike for millions, embezzling clients' money and bank fraud.

Greenberg argues that the federal cases against Avenatti expose him as a "carnival barker" whose aggressive style pressured Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx into prosecuting the R&B star on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse dating back to 1998 and involving four accusers, three of whom were under 17 at the time.

After a brief hearing Monday, Greenberg told reporters that Foxx rushed "to prosecute because of pressure — all polluted — by Michael Avenatti." He said prosecutors "got in bed with Avenatti and Avenatti is toxic."

Kelly, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, was not at the hearing.

Steve Greenberg, attorney for R. Kelly, and Kelly publicist Darrell Johnson behind him, after a pretrial motions hearing April 1, 2019 in Chicago. More

Avenatti, whose Twitter account was briefly private Monday, returned to the platform with more barbed tweets against Greenberg, asserting the singer's lawyer was "trying to distract attention away from the clear guilt of his client by raising bogus arguments about me and Kim Foxx."

"Steve Greenberg is a hack who will grasp at anything to save his pedophile client R Kelly from life in prison. His claims are bogus. There was never anything improper about our involvement in the case and we are going to continue to press forward. DNA/video evidence do not lie," Avenatti sneered in a tweet.

(Avenatti himself faced a hearing in Santa Ana, California, later on Monday, to answer federal charges he fraudulently obtained $4 million in bank loans and pocketed $1.6 million that belonged to a client.)

Steve Greenberg is a hack who will grasp at anything to save his pedophile client R Kelly from life in prison. His claims are bogus. There was never anything improper about our involvement in the case and we are going to continue to press forward. DNA/video evidence do not lie. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 1, 2019

Greenberg's motion asks the judge to order the preservation of all communications between Avanetti and the state's attorney's office, and also calls for an investigation of how Avanetti helped bring charges against Kelly.

Greenberg says he needs to see their communications to gauge the extent of Avenatti's influence on the case as the source of crucial evidence – the video he claims to have "discovered" and given to Foxx – and as the attorney for one at least one of Kelly's accusers in the case.

The motion says "Avenatti has acted as a de facto prosecutor" in the Kelly case, apparently "with the full cooperation" of Foxx. And it says Avanetti has also acted "as an agitator" for Foxx, "saying what she could not."

Foxx's office did not respond to a message seeking comment. Her office was represented at the hearing before Judge Lawrence Flood by Assistant State's Attorneys Tene McCoy-Cummings, Anne McCord, and Jennifer Gonzalez, all of whom prosecute sex-crimes cases.

The extent of the prosecution's evidence against Kelly is not fully known yet but it is believed to include DNA evidence and at least one video. As in any criminal case, the defense's strategy would include challenging that evidence in pretrial motions.