R. Kelly trial: Jury convicts singer on 6 counts

CHICAGO — R. Kelly has been convicted on multiple counts, according to The Associated Press. He has been acquitted of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial.

The jury in the R. Kelly trial reached a verdict at the end of the second day of deliberations on Wednesday.

Last year, a federal jury in New York found Kelly, 55, guilty of heading a racketeering and sex trafficking scheme that for decades preyed on young women. In June, a judge sentenced Kelly to serve 30 years in prison related to the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

