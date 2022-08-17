R. Kelly's Attorneys Decried His Child Sex Abuse Case And Attributed It To A “Mob Justice Climate”

CHICAGO — Attorneys for R. Kelly and his business manager attempted to cast doubt over the legitimacy of federal prosecutors’ case against their clients as they delivered opening statements in the R&B artist’s second federal trial on Wednesday.

At the center of the case is a video that allegedly shows Kelly sexually assaulting and urinating on a 14-year-old girl in the late 1990s. The subsequent trial by state prosecutors that resulted in his acquittal in 2008.

Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney for Kelly, questioned the government’s decision to wait “over two decades” to prosecute him in what she described as “a mob justice climate.” Bonjean also said that the case was based on social media movements and the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, which detailed the allegations of sexual abuse that have dogged the singer for decades.

He is facing 13 counts, including producing and receiving child sexual abuse images and obstructing justice. He is accused of recording videos of himself sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, and two other minors, and is facing charges of luring them and two more underage girls to have sex with him. Prosecutors also allege that he schemed with associates to round up the illicit tapes, pay off witnesses, and persuade the girl at the center of the 2008 case and her parents to lie about the true nature of her relationship with Kelly.

The trial comes less than two months after Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison following his conviction by a federal jury in New York last year on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. The decadeslong sentence marked the first time the R&B artist has faced consequences for the sexual abuse claims that have dogged him for decades.

Unlike in New York, Kelly is on trial with two codefendants who allegedly helped him conceal his wrongdoings during the investigation in the 2000s. Derrel McDavid, who was a business manager for Kelly from 1991 to 2014, is accused of conspiring to obstruct justice and of receiving and conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images. Milton Brown, a former employee of Kelly’s, is facing one count of conspiring to receive child sexual abuse images. All three men have pleaded not guilty, and over the years they’ve described his accusers as liars motivated by money.

Story continues

Kathleen Leon, an attorney for Brown, said her client had “no knowledge” of the alleged conspiracy to receive child sex abuse images while working as an assistant for Kelly. Like others, Brown believed that the tape “was a fake,” Leon added.

After Kelly was acquitted in 2008, Brown continued to work for the R&B artist and abide by his system of rules. “Milton would not have known more than the general public,” Leon said.

The Chicago indictment alleges that Kelly and McDavid began paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to an acquaintance in 2001 to collect the videos that purportedly showed Kelly sexually abusing the girls. Then sometime around June 2008, while Kelly was on trial for the state charges and acquitted, the pair and their associates paid that person $170,000 to cancel a news conference he had scheduled to announce that he had recovered videos showing the singer sexually abusing minors, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors also allege that in 2007, Kelly and McDavid agreed to pay someone approximately $250,000 to return a tape that showed the artist having sex with her and the girl who was the focus of the 2008 case. Kelly and McDavid also allegedly paid a third individual $100,000 for their efforts to return tapes depicting Kelly with the individual and the minor. As a condition of the payments, the individuals had to take polygraph examinations to determine whether they had returned all copies of the tapes.

During his opening statement, Vadim Glozman, an attorney for McDavid, said that his client was not involved in any agreements with anyone except Kelly’s team of attorneys and that based on the information he had at the time of the 2008 trial he believed the infamous tape was “a fraud.”

“Derrel McDavid did his job with excellence,” Glozman said, adding that doing your job “is not a crime.”

More on this