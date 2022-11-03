R.I. Libertarian activist charged after confrontation with Bolduc

Nov. 3—MANCHESTER — Goffstown police arrested a "Libertarian activist" and charged him with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after a confrontation with Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc before a televised debate Wednesday night at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on the Saint Anselm College campus.

Bolduc told reporters Thursday he didn't think that Joseph Hart, a 37-year-old Greenville, Rhode Island, man, assaulted him, but it might have gotten to that point if local police had not intervened.

"I wouldn't call it an assault, no," Bolduc said. "If the police didn't do their job, it probably would have been an assault, but you can't speculate."

Hart, who is also known as Joa "Breaking the Flaw," denied assaulting anyone.

The Free Keene movement released a video they claim shows Bolduc's elbow going into Hart as the two came together.

Bolduc denied he initiated contact with Hart.

"No, I didn't assault anybody," Bolduc said before a town hall forum in Loudon "He closed ... toward me, I was turning to protect myself and that was it. It was simple as that."

Bolduc, a retired brigadier general with 10 foreign deployments and five Bronze Stars, said he deliberately avoided contact once Hart approached, holding a camera while Bolduc was trotting down a rope line to thanks his supporters.

"The reason I turned was to make sure I was not in an offensive position," Bolduc said.

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., released a statement Thursday morning condemning Hart's actions.

"The behavior of the Libertarian Party agitators toward Don Bolduc last night was despicable," Hassan wrote. "I want to thank the Goffstown Police and St. Anselm College for their commitment to keeping everyone safe."

Man ordered off property

Goffstown police said Saint Anselm college officials asked Hart to leave earlier in the evening, before the incident with Bolduc.

When the "disturbance" occurred, police said they arrested Hart.

He was released on personal recognizance and faces an arraignment Dec. 1.

Near the close of the debate, Bolduc made reference to the matter when asked his reaction to the violent attack against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, last Friday at their San Francisco home.

"Republicans and Democrats that fuel issues with people, that get them to the point where they are just so upset at an individual that they strike out at them," Bolduc said. "It happened to me outside just before I came in here, right? This is wrong, and it needs to be stopped," Bolduc said.

A Bolduc campaign spokeswoman's statement called Hart's move an attempt to "punch" the candidate.

Free Keene activist Ian Freeman released a video containing two clips he obtained showed Hart did not approach Bolduc aggressively.

"Joa never threw a punch nor did he even try to touch Bolduc. He did approach him and yell at him about being a warmonger, that's it," Freeman said.

On the video, Bolduc is seen pointing out Hart to police and can be heard saying, "He hit me."

A Hassan campaign spokesperson said Hart had harassed their followers while they gathered outside the studios of New Hampshire Public Radio in Concord before a Hassan-Bolduc debate there on Oct. 27.

2019 run-in with police

According to published reports, Hart was arrested at the Worcester, Mass., police station in October 2019 and charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

At that time, Worcester police accused Hart of recording police and then demanding an officer remove a sign in the lobby.

Hart and an associate told authorities they were conducting an "audit" to ensure the police were respecting First Amendment rights.

During the incident, Hart claimed a police officer assaulted him.

Just before the debate, the Trafalgar/Daily Wire became the second independent poll in this race to give Bolduc a slight lead over Hassan, in this case, a 47% to 45.7% advantage.

Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman had 4% and the other 3.2% said they were undecided.

The Oct. 30-Nov. 1 poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9%.

