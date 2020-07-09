A&R Logistics Promotes Natalie Masin and Adam Denton to VP of Finance Roles





HOUSTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&R Logistics (A&R), a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions to the chemical industry, recently promoted two members of its finance team. Natalie Masin was named as the Vice President of Finance, Corporate Controller for the company, while Adam Denton assumed the role of Vice President of Finance, Head of Shared Services. Masin and Denton will both report to CFO, Taimur Sharih.

"As our company continues to grow, it is my priority to continue to foster an environment where our people have an opportunity to grow as well," said A&R Logistics CEO Mark Holden. "We appreciate Natalie and Adam's meaningful contributions to our company and look forward to working closely with them to achieve our strategic growth plan."

Masin joined A&R in February 2020 as a Director of Financial Planning & Analysis. She brings seven years of broad financial experience in energy, technology, manufacturing, industrial distribution and other industries, including financial modeling and analysis, treasury and cash flow management, capital markets, audit, and IPO readiness. She is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Masin graduated magna cum laude with a double major in accounting and agricultural business & technology, with a minor in finance, from Washington State University. She earned her master's degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business where she was named a Sommerfeld Scholar and ranked on the Dean's List. An active member of the CFA Institute & CFA Society Houston, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Texas Society of CPAs, Masin also benefits as a mentee in the 2019-2020 Women's Energy Network Mentorship Program.

Denton has served in progressive leadership positions at A&R, most recently as a Director of Finance. With 10 years of experience across all aspects of finance and accounting functions, he has significant expertise in leading M&A strategies and a proven history of leveraging financial data to improve decision-making and profitability to maximize revenues. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Denton graduated from University of Louisville with a bachelor's degree in history and is currently enrolled in a Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at Vanderbilt University, with expected completion in 2022.

A&R Logistics, Inc. is a leading supply chain services company providing dry bulk transportation services, warehousing and packaging, distribution, export and third-party logistics solutions to numerous multinational companies in the chemical industry. A&R provides a comprehensive suite of services including over-the-road transportation, transloading, packaging, warehousing, and end-to-end outsourced transportation management through a nationwide network of facilities, a combination of company-owned equipment and owner-operators, and a non-asset-based transportation management division.

