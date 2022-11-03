R.I. man arrested outside Hassan-Bolduc debate

Nov. 3—A Rhode Island man was arrested for disorderly conduct after police say he confronted Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc prior to a debate at Saint Anselm College Wednesday evening.

Joseph Hart, 37, of Greenville, Rhode Island, was also charged with trespassing, according to a news release from Goffstown police.

The college was hosting the WMUR Granite State Debates at its New Hampshire Institute of Politics Wednesday, and dozens of supporters of both Bolduc and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan were outside.

College officials informed one man that he was no longer welcome on the property, the news release said.

A short time later, police said, "a disturbance occurred when Mr. Hart approached Mr. Bolduc, who was greeting his supporters."

Police officers converged on the situation and separated the parties. Hart was taken into custody, and later released on personal recognizance bail pending a court hearing on Dec. 1 in Goffstown District Court.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Kevin Laroche at 603-497-4858.