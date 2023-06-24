R.I. men facing charges after allegedly trying to steal car at gunpoint, hurting girl in New Bedford

Two Rhode Island men are facing felony charges after allegedly trying to carjack a woman at gunpoint in New Bedford early Thursday morning. One of the men is facing additional charges for allegedly assaulting a girl found with them that police say was being held against her will.

A woman told police that she was at a gas station near Acushnet Avenue and Phillips Road around 2:30 am when another vehicle pulled up alongside the gas pump and attempted to open her door. The victim says she shouted at the man, causing him to speed off in his car away from the station.

Immediately after, the same car allegedly attempted to block her in while she was sitting at a red light. The two men emptied out of the vehicle, brandishing firearms at her, police say. The victim then raced to a New Bedford police station where she informed Officer Sullivan what had just happened.

Shortly after Officer Sullivan noticed a vehicle matching the description the victim provided parked in the Satellite Village housing development. Police removed the two men, Fabio Da Silveira, 21, of Providence and Muhammed Abdur-Razzak, 22, of Pawtucket from the car.

A juvenile girl was also in the car with the two men. According to police, she told officers that she was held against her will by the two men and Da Silveria had struck her in the face repeatedly; even threatening to cut off her fingers.

Police say the vehicle the two men were driving had an illegally attached license plate and was reported stolen a week earlier. Other license plates were found in the back of the car.

Da Silveira is facing charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, reckless endangerment to a child, threats to commit a crime, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses.

Abdur-Razzak is being charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon.

“I want to commend Officer Sullivan and his fellow patrol officers for their swift and decisive actions in apprehending the suspects involved in this harrowing incident. Their vigilance and professionalism resulted in the rescue of a young female victim from a truly dangerous situation. Their efforts exemplify the commitment of our police officers to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community,” said New Bedford Police Cheif Paul Oliveria in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

