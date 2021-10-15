R.A.I.N, Shutdown Etowah plan protest Saturday over prison, jail conditions

Race Against Injustice Now and Shutdown Etowah will lead a protest Saturday to call for prison and jail reform, according to Shunbrica Dozier, president of R.A.I.N.

The protest is slated to start at 5 p.m. The community is invited to participate, Dozier said. Participants will meet at the R.A.I.N. Center at 914 Forrest Ave., Gadsden. Masks are encouraged and social distance checks will occur through the afternoon, she said.

Dozier said the collective R.A.I.N. has joined affiliate chapters across the state in protesting jail/prison conditions. She said pastors, deacons and activists from Gadsden are surrounding areas will attend Saturday, "to demonstrate to city leaders the broad support for Rain Against Injustice Now and our fight against injustice in our community."

"R.A.I.N is fighting for reforms that protect incarcerated people," she said, from overcrowded, violent and inhumane jails, and prisons that do not provide treatment, education or rehabilitation.

Dozier said prison populations surged across the nation in the 1990s, and conditions began to deteriorate. At the same time, she said, lawmakers made it harder for those incarcerated to file and win civil rights lawsuits in federal court. She said they largely eliminated court oversight of prisons and jails.

“We don’t need more police, we need more social service support that supports people that are poor,” Dozier said.

“More than half of all Americans in prison or jail have a mental illness, McKenzie Clark, vice-president of R.A.I.N., said. "Prison officials often fail to provide appropriate treatment for people whose behavior is difficult to manage, instead resorting to physical force and solitary confinement, which can aggravate mental health problems.”

Dozier and Clark say corruption and abuse of power among correctional staff runs rampant because prison officials are not held accountable for failing to protect incarcerated people.

Understaffing is a serious issue in the ECDC, Dozier said. She cited U.S. Department of Justice reports, and said Alabama's prisons and jails are the most violent in the nation, with routine violations of the constitutional rights of those imprisoned.

Despite growing bipartisan support for criminal justice reform, she said, the private prison industry continues to block meaningful proposals. Systemic classification failures, official misconduct and corruption leave thousands vulnerable to abuse, assaults and uncontrolled violence, she claimed, while prison officials are not held accountable.

