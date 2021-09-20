"R"-named storms through history
Prior to 2021, there had been 8 "R"-named storms, using 7 different names.
Prior to 2021, there had been 8 "R"-named storms, using 7 different names.
Former vice presidential candidate says she had the coronavirus and "mother nature was creating an immunity"
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is being overhauled in anticipation of a “bow wave” of more than 20,000 extra jailed criminals who will push the prison population to a post-war high of nearly 100,000 by 2026.
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to leave questions of human rights and democracy to the United Nations, as part of his continuing criticisms of the Organization of American States. López Obrador spoke Saturday at the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, which includes almost all countries in the region except Brazil. Unlike the OAS, the U.S. and Canada don't belong to CELAC.
TV junkies rejoice, for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are at last upon us. But before host Cedric the Entertainer can kick off this year’s main event, the small screen’s biggest stars — both those who were nominated, as well as those were royally snubbed — must walk the red carpet. Among those spotted […]
Mourners in California said prayers and their final goodbyes Saturday to three Marines killed in last month’s bombing in Afghanistan. Kareem Nikoui packed a church in Riverside to celebrate the life of the 20-year-old Marine from Norco. Nikoui sent videos to his family hours before he died, showing himself interacting with children in Afghanistan.
Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese?
‘If you think it’s porn or a ‘thirst trap’ shame on you, not shame on me,’ supermodel says
Democrats can’t use their $3.5 trillion package bolstering social and climate programs to give millions of immigrants a chance to become citizens, the Senate’s parliamentarian said late Sunday, a crushing blow to what was the party’s clearest pathway in years to attaining that long-sought goal. The decision by Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate’s nonpartisan interpreter of its often enigmatic rules, is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional Democrats and their allies in the pro-immigration and progressive communities. It badly damages Democrats’ hopes of unilaterally enacting — over Republican opposition — changes letting several categories of immigrants gain permanent residence and possibly citizenship.
Congress has a chance to make sure people with disabilities can always get the support we need safely in our own homes – and we need them to deliver.
Iran’s top nuclear scientist woke up an hour before dawn, as he did most days, to study Islamic philosophy before his day began. That afternoon, he and his wife would leave their vacation home on the Caspian Sea and drive to their country house in Absard, a bucolic town east of Tehran, where they planned to spend the weekend. Iran’s intelligence service had warned him of a possible assassination plot, but the scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, had brushed it off. Sign up for The Morning newsletter f
"Wandavision" star Elizabeth Olsen said earlier this year that she has always admired her sisters' wardrobes.
Retired NFL players, including former Dallas Cowboys George Teague and Kevin Smith, came to Fort Worth to speak about vaccine awareness as COVID deaths near a milestone.
A Colorado man convicted in June of murdering a classmate during a 2019 school shooting that wounded eight others was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Devon Erickson, 20, was also sentenced by a Douglas County District Court judge to an additional 1,282 years for attempted murder and other charges stemming from the 2019 shooting at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Math School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Erickson is the second defendant sent to prison for the shooting rampage.
The 22-year-old embarked on a road trip with her boyfriend at the beginning of July in their 2012 Ford van and last spoke to her mother on August 24.
Millions of people in Europe are prevented from entering the US. Here's why, writes the BBC's Jon Sopel.
In an op-ed column published by the Wall Street Journal, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen noted that Congress has never defaulted, and must not now.
Which is the better muscle car?
Everyone deals with these expenses in retirement, but only some people are wise enough to start planning now.
Forecasters are currently monitoring two tropical storms, Peter and Rose, in the Atlantic basin.
Add this latest discovery to the list of strange things found in Lake Wylie over the years.