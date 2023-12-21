R&R Realty plans West Des Moines office park renovations, including outdoor green space

A developer plans to renovate one of the largest vacant office buildings in West Des Moines in order to attract multiple new tenants.

The plans are similar to an office renovation project by the developer that's underway in Urbandale. But the estimated $6 million in renovations expected at the Arcadia Building at 7000 Vista Drive in West Des Moines include transforming a large section of parking lot into an outdoor greenspace with pickleball courts.

The R&R Realty Group said in a news release announcing the project that it hopes to "redefine the business landscape in Central Iowa."

The West Des Moines City Council approved on Dec. 4 an agreement with R&R Realty to modernize the approximately 280,000-square-foot Arcadia Building.

The four-story property was built in 1992 and had been home to Wells Fargo offices, according to Dallas County records.

West Des Moines will provide up to $1.5 million in a tax increment financing rebate for up to seven years, and the assessed value of the building will increase after the renovations to at least $25 million from its current $18 million, according to city documents.

Inside the building, plans call for a 650-square-foot LED video wall to greet employees and visitors in the lobby with waterfalls and landscapes paired with sound and lighting. R&R Realty said in its news release that the display would be "the first of its kind in central Iowa."

Other planned amenities would include a fitness center, conference and training rooms, a "grab and go" kitchen and an "elevated coffee experience" in a coffee bar area.

“The renovations at the Arcadia Building are about providing an enhanced experience for employees,” Mark Rupprecht, president of R&R Realty Group, said in the news release.

Outside the building, the brick exterior will be cleaned and stained to give it a more modern look. And more than 4 acres of outdoor features — much of it on reclaimed parking lot — would include greenspace for picnics and group fitness classes, outdoor workspaces and pickleball.

Dollie Pinegar, spokesperson for R&R Realty Group, said the project has multiple phases that are expected to be completed in the second and third quarters of 2024.

The company is also giving the Crescent Building at 12421 Meredith Drive in Urbandale a makeover that will include a Starbucks coffee kiosk, gym, new lobby and collaborative spaces to accommodate small team conferences and large training sessions.

That building — the 225,000 square-foot former Marsh Mercer Building — had been exclusively home to Marsh and McLennan Cos.' offices since it was built in 2006, but downsizing left almost 150,000 square feet of vacant office space throughout the building.

Rupprecht told the Register in August 2023 when speaking about the Crescent Building project — when he was executive vice president of R&R — that he expects demand for workspace will never again be what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but that people will always use office space and that the "pendulum is swinging back" from remote work.

Rupprecht said employers want people back in offices, especially for innovation and mentoring purposes, but employees are looking for the amenities they've had while at home, such as coffee on demand and the ability to get a workout in over the lunch hour.

For the Arcadia project, at least 50 jobs must be certified to be located in the building in order for West Des Moines to grant property tax rebate installments, according to city documents.

