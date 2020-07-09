R. Rex Parris Serves $50 Million Government Claim on Behalf of Peaceful Black Lives Matter Protestor Severely Injured by Rubber Bullet

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney R. Rex Parris served a $50 million government claim on behalf of a man who was shot in the back of the head with a rubber bullet by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) during a peaceful Black Lives Matter (BLM) rally.

According to the claim, Randy Stewart was marching in a peaceful BLM protest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Los Angeles when officers demanded for the protesters to disperse. As Randy turned to leave, LAPD fired a barrage of rubber bullets into the crowd, striking Randy in the back of the head.

"When we exercise our constitutional right to peacefully protest, the last thing we should expect is to be carried away from the protest with a traumatic brain injury," said attorney and Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. "The term rubber bullets sounds harmless, but they can cause severe injuries when in the wrong hands," Parris added.

According to the claim, Randy suffered a traumatic brain injury, a brain hemorrhage, blurred vision, difficulty speaking, PTSD and much more.

"For an injury like this to occur, LAPD would have had to fire rubber bullets directly at people's heads, or to have recklessly fired into the crowd without regard to killing people," Khail A. Parris of the PARRIS Law Firm said. "It's troubling to think that individuals trained to protect us would ever think of doing something like this. This was a Black Lives Matter protest. It seems that at least some of the LAPD disagree," Parris added.

A 2017 British Medical Journal analysis showed that 15% of people injured by rubber bullets, beanbag rounds and related projectiles used by police were left with permanent disabilities. The same study found that 3% of people struck by rubber bullets died.

A copy of the Los Angeles City Government Claim Form can be found here.

A copy of the Los Angeles County Government Claim Form can be found here.

