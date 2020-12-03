R. Scott Blackley Joins Oscar as Chief Financial Officer

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oscar, the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving our members, today announced it has hired R. Scott Blackley as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2021. Scott will serve on Oscar's leadership team and report to Chief Executive Officer Mario Schlosser.

(PRNewsfoto/Oscar Health)
(PRNewsfoto/Oscar Health)

"Scott's experience in strategy, operations and financial services are an ideal fit for Oscar as we continue to grow our membership and achieve greater operating efficiency," said Mario Schlosser, CEO and co-founder at Oscar. "Scott brings a principled approach and outstanding leadership qualities that will make him an invaluable member of the Oscar team."

Scott has been serving as the Chief Financial Officer of Capital One since May 2016. Prior to that, he served as Capital One's Principal Accounting Officer and Controller for five years. Before joining Capital One, Scott held various executive positions at Fannie Mae, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and KPMG, LLP.

"It's an exciting and important time to join Oscar. By combining the power of a technology company with the reach of a health insurance company, Oscar is transforming the industry to be more consumer-centric at a time when America needs affordable care more than ever," said Blackley. "I look forward to using my background and experience to help Oscar deliver on its mission to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all."

Scott is succeeding Sid Sankaran, who is leaving the company in Spring 2021 to become Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SiriusPoint, a global reinsurance company. Sid will become Vice Chairman at Oscar upon Scott's joining and will join the Board effective June 30, 2021.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Sid for his exceptional contributions to Oscar," said Josh Kushner, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Oscar. "He has helped lead Oscar through our biggest market expansion to-date and the launch of Oscar's Virtual Primary Care. We are thrilled to have him join the Board following this transition, and we look forward to continuing to work with him."

About Oscar

Oscar is a leading health insurance company focused on making a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Built around an innovative, full stack technology platform that enables us to leverage the right data at the right time, Oscar is focused on making healthcare more actionable, lowering costs, improving outcomes, and creating an unparalleled member experience.

Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the health care system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company's member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of more than 420,000 Americans across 286 counties. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans. Our members benefit from 24/7 telemedicine visits at no additional cost, integrated direct scheduling with providers through our innovative app, a network of first-rate physicians and hospitals, as well as a personalized Care Team that supports members every step of the way, from finding a doctor to navigating costs. We create experiences that reflect the kind of health care company we would want for ourselves—one that behaves like a doctor in the family, helping us navigate the health care system in our moments of greatest need.

All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Mulberry Health Inc., including Oscar Insurance Company and its affiliates. Say hi or learn more at www.hioscar.com or follow us at twitter.com/OscarHealth.

