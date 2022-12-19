R. STAHL (ETR:RSL2) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in R. STAHL's (ETR:RSL2) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for R. STAHL:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = €3.6m ÷ (€268m - €107m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, R. STAHL has an ROCE of 2.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.8%.

In the above chart we have measured R. STAHL's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for R. STAHL.

What Can We Tell From R. STAHL's ROCE Trend?

R. STAHL has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. The company was generating losses five years ago, but has managed to turn it around and as we saw earlier is now earning 2.2%, which is always encouraging. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. That being said, while an increase in efficiency is no doubt appealing, it'd be helpful to know if the company does have any investment plans going forward. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 40% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, R. STAHL appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 47% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

R. STAHL does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for R. STAHL that you might be interested in.

