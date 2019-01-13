Is R Systems International Limited (NSE:RSYSTEMINT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we are going to look at R Systems International Limited (NSE:RSYSTEMINT) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for R Systems International:

0.11 = ₹249m ÷ (₹4.4b – ₹1.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, R Systems International has an ROCE of 11%.

Is R Systems International’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see R Systems International’s ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the IT industry. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, R Systems International’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

As we can see, R Systems International currently has an ROCE of 11%, less than the 28% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is R Systems International? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do R Systems International’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

R Systems International has total assets of ₹4.4b and current liabilities of ₹1.2b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 28% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which would only have a small effect on ROCE.