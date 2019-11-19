What Is R Systems International's (NSE:RSYSTEMS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

The R Systems International (NSE:RSYSTEMS) share price has done well in the last month, posting a gain of 33%. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 8.7% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Check out our latest analysis for R Systems International

Does R Systems International Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

R Systems International's P/E is 10.34. As you can see below R Systems International has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the it industry, which is 11.2.

NSEI:RSYSTEMS Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 19th 2019 More

R Systems International's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

R Systems International's 82% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Having said that, the average EPS growth over the last three years wasn't so good, coming in at 2.9%. Regrettably, the longer term performance is poor, with EPS down 1.3% per year over 5 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

R Systems International's Balance Sheet

With net cash of ₹2.2b, R Systems International has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 36% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On R Systems International's P/E Ratio

R Systems International's P/E is 10.3 which is below average (13.2) in the IN market. It grew its EPS nicely over the last year, and the healthy balance sheet implies there is more potential for growth. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about R Systems International over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.8 back then to 10.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.