🌱R.I. Unemployment Lower Than National Average+Pets Looking For Homes

Do you want to add a new member to your family and give back to the Pawtucket community at the same time? Adopt a pet from a local shelter or organization! (Pawtucket Patch) Following the trend of many other colleges and universities throughout the nation, all three Rhode Island state schools will be raising their tuition next school year. In addition, the schools are looking to the state for extra funds, requesting that the Rhode Island General Assembly increase state appropriations. (Turn to 10) The Rhode Island Department of Labor and Training reportedly said, "Rhode Island has recovered 85.1% of the 108,100 jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown." This is good news for the Ocean state which as of March, had an unemployment rate of 3.4%, which was .2 percent lower than the national average. (Turn to 10)

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket: Stay tuned to find out who will be our next #YouthoftheYear! (Facebook)

Pawtucket YMCA: "Updated Hours: The Pawtucket Family YMCA will have regular hours on Thursday- Saturday, April 14-16th but will be CLOSED on Sunday, April 17th in observance of Easter." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Darlington/Rumford: "Recreation camp Programs City of Pawtucket - https://pawtucketri.com/news/r...Visit the city's site for more information." (Nextdoor)





About me: I am a URI graduate and I have been a community reporter for the better part of the past 20 years. I love Pawtucket and I am honored to be a part of Patch.com. You can reach me at; karena.garrity@patch.com.

