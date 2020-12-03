R2 Recycling Announces Solutions to Help All Businesses & Municipalities Dramatically Reduce their E-Waste Footprint

LAKEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / R2 Recycling, a premier computer and electronics recycler with locations nationwide that provides solutions for towns, businesses, schools, hospitals, and government entities, is offering solutions to help businesses and municipalities of all sizes dramatically reduce their e-waste footprint - and therefore contribute to a cleaner, greener planet now and into the long-term future.

R2 Recycling's proven programs and services ensure e-waste disposal and computer recycling are "done the right way". They include: a drop-off container program, an electronics recycling pick-up service, electronics recycling collection events, and an electronics recycling drop off service.

R2 Recycling's drop-off container program is ideal for businesses and towns that need to responsibly dispose of, or recycle, a significant amount of electronics throughout the year. Both 40 and 50-yard containers are available. Once a container is filled, R2 Recycling hauls it away and provides an empty container. The 50-yard container can be locked, which makes it suitable for non-gated locations such as parking lots.

With R2 Recycling's electronics recycling pick-up service, businesses and towns do not have to deposit their computer recycling and other e-waste (e.g. light fixture ballasts, batteries, etc.) into a container. Instead, R2 Recycling's trained and experienced team is deployed on-site to remove these items. All work is carried out at the highest professional standard, and specific attention is paid to ensure that there is minimal or non-existent disruption to staff or customers (to guarantee this, pick-up can be scheduled for non-business hours).

R2 Recycling's electronics recycling collection events, which can be sponsored by towns as part of their civic mandate or sponsored by businesses as part of their commitment to social responsibility, achieve two critically important goals at the same time. The first goal is that the events generate a significant amount of computer recycling and e-waste, including many items that have been taking up space in offices and residents' homes for several years - or even decades. The second goal is that the events generate a tremendous amount of awareness about the vital importance of computer recycling and proper e-waste disposal. Even though many jurisdictions across the country have made it illegal for residents to throw away old or broken electronics at the curb, compliance and enforcement remain an ongoing challenge.

Lastly, R2 Recycling's electronics recycling drop off service is simple, streamlined and highly successful: businesses, municipalities or individual residents simply pack old computer and electronic equipment into a vehicle, and drop it all off at R2 Recycling's state-of-the-art e-waste and recycling facility located in Lakewood, NJ (due to the ongoing popularity of R2 Recycling's electronics recycling drop off service, those interested are asked to call ahead to schedule an appointment).

"The bad news is that many technology manufacturers these days are deliberately making poor-quality products that only last for a handful of years, and sometimes less than that," commented a spokesperson from R2 Recycling, a nationwide electronics recycler that can legally and safely collect, disassemble and recycle computers. "But the good news is that more businesses and towns across the country are becoming aware of the fact that e-waste is a massive problem. By helping organizations ensure that their computer recycling and electronics e-waste disposal is done the right way, we make them part of the solution."

