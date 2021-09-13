RA International Group (LON:RAI) shareholders have endured a 26% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) share price up 13% in a single quarter. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 32% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

RA International Group saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 37% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 12% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. So, despite the prior disappointment, shareholders must have some confidence the situation will improve, longer term. With a P/E ratio of 52.33, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for RA International Group the TSR over the last 3 years was -26%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

RA International Group shareholders are up 9.7% for the year (even including dividends). While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 25%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 8% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with RA International Group (including 2 which are significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

