The Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Share Price Is Down 81% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 16% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 81% over the last year. It's not uncommon to see a bounce after a drop like that. The real question is whether the company can turn around its fortunes.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

Given that Ra Medical Systems didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Ra Medical Systems grew its revenue by 22% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. Unfortunately, the market wanted something better, given it sent the share price 81% lower during the year. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. We'd posit that the future looks challenging, given the disconnect between revenue growth and the share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:RMED Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

While Ra Medical Systems shareholders are down 81% for the year, the market itself is up 18%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 26%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

