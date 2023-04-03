Raab under pressure to fast track new law as Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer refuses to enter dock

Dominic Raab has agreed to new laws to punish criminals for refusing to appear in court for sentencing - Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph

Dominic Raab is under pressure to fast-track new laws to punish criminals for refusing to appear in court for sentencing, after the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel would not enter the dock.

Thomas Cashman remained in his cell, with his lawyer telling the court the murderer believed the case was "turning into a circus" because prosecutors allegedly sang “We are the Champions” following his conviction.

Cashman, 34, was sentenced to 42 years while absent from the courtroom for gunning down the nine-year-old in her own home in Liverpool.

Former Cabinet ministers, victims and campaigners are now urging the Justice Secretary to urgently close the loophole that allowed Cashman to snub his sentencing and remain in his cell without any penalty.

Mr Raab pledged to make refusing to attend court an aggravating factor in sentencing, after the killer of law graduate Zara Aleena denied her family the chance to confront him.

On Monday night, former Home Secretary Priti Patel demanded that Mr Raab use the victims’ bill currently before Parliament to give judges powers to impose longer jail terms on criminals who compound the grief of families by refusing to appear in court for their sentencing. She said it was a “stain on British justice.”

She was backed by Sir Robert Buckland, the former Justice Secretary, who said refusals to appear should be treated as an “aggravating factor” in sentencing and “indicative of a lack of willingness to cooperate with the authorities that has to be reflected in some way.”

Ministry of Justice sources said Mr Raab was “committed to changing the law so that offenders are forced to face the consequences of their actions.”

They added: “Olivia Pratt-Korbel and her family weren't able to hide from Thomas Cashman's crime - so he shouldn't be able to hide from justice."

The Justice Secretary is said to want to introduce a new law “when parliamentary time allows” but is resisting calls to include it in the victims’ and prisoners’ bill because changes to sentencing laws are “outside the bill’s scope”.

Story continues

However, Farah Naz, the aunt of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena whose killer refused to come to court for his sentencing, said the Government needed to act quickly because refusal to appear was becoming a “trend” as word spread among prisoners that they could get away with snubbing courts and victims.

"This trend has to stop. It's their last bit of power. It's the only thing they can do once they have been convicted. They should not have any power,” she told The Telegraph.

Thomas Cashman who murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel was sentenced to serve at least 42 years

She met Mr Raab in February when she secured a commitment from the Justice Secretary to increase sentences and even the prospect of convicted criminals being physically forced to appear in court.

She said: “I cannot imagine that they are not physically handled at various points when they are moved from prison to prison. So I don’t know why they cannot be physically forced to appear in court."

Claire Waxman, London victims’ commissioner, who has campaigned for the law change for a year on behalf of the family of teacher Sabina Nessa whose killer refused to appear in court, said the Government had “dropped the ball” by failing to include longer sentences for no-shows in the bill.

She said: “The Government has dropped the ball on putting victims at the heart of the criminal justice system by focusing on extending the scope of the Bill to include ‘prisoners’ and parole board reforms. It’s a shame they didn’t choose to extend the scope to tackle an issue that deeply impacts victims and families.”

“We urgently need the Government to bring forward a policy that forces convicted criminals to hear their fate in court, so that at the very least, victims and their loved ones can feel that justice has been delivered and start their journey towards some sense of closure,” Ms Waxman added.

Justice to victims

Sir Mike Penning, a former justice and policing minister, said he could not think of a better way to give justice to victims than to include amendments penalising offenders who refused to appear in court as part of the victims’ bill.

“Whatever measures can be brought forward without lefty lawyers causing even more distress to the families, then I would support that in any way I can,” he said.

Sentencing Cashman, Mrs Justice Yip said she regarded his refusal to appear as disrespectful. "The defendant has not acknowledged his responsibility for Olivia's death and so has demonstrated no remorse. His failure to come into court is further evidence of that," she said.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Mark Baker, of Merseyside Police, said outside court that the "courage and bravery of Olivia's family and our witness is in direct contrast to the cowardice shown by Thomas Cashman."

Former minister Tim Loughton, a member of the home affairs committee, joined the call and said: “That Thomas Cashman could not even pay her one ounce of respect to being in court to hear the consequences of his actions and has shown no remorse reinforces that society should show no remorse in locking him away for a very long time indeed and the law needs to be changed urgently to allow that.”

Labour have also backed the move. Steve Reed, shadow justice secretary, said: “Labour called for new laws on this back in April last year – but the Conservatives have dragged their feet and failed to act.”