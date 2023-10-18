Raaga-Go Indian cuisine walk-up closes without notice; owner says he took early retirement

Oct. 17—The Indian cuisine walk-up favorite Raago-Go on Old Santa Fe Trail suddenly closed late last week, with no note on the door.

Owner and chef Paddy Rawal sent out a short news release Monday afternoon announcing his "early retirement."

No trace of the restaurant remained Tuesday. All signs were gone, including a sandwich board boasting of how Rawal had beaten celebrity chef Bobby Flay.

"Chef Paddy Rawal of Raaga-Go has decided to hang up his pots and pans, put aside his knives at the very popular takeout kitchen," Rawal wrote in his news release. "Early retirement may be one of the reasons but definitely not lack of support from this lovely community. A big thank you to the state of New Mexico, city of Santa Fe and the community."

Rawal did not respond to calls, email or text messages from The New Mexican seeking comment.

The tiny space where Rawal has operated since 2018 is part of the Rio Chama Prime Steakhouse property, owned by Gerald Peters' Santa Fe Dining restaurant group.

Santa Fe Dining did not respond to calls from The New Mexican. Nor did Christine McDonald, president of Southwest Asset Management, which manages Peters' properties.

Rawal, a native of Mumbai, came to America in 2001 and opened the sit-down restaurant Raaga on Agua Fría Street in 2011. He regularly took part in the Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta, ARTfeast Edible Art and the Souper Bowl.

Rawal wrote two cookbooks, The Raaga Cookbook: Modern Indian Cuisine and Curry, Korma & Kebab: A Culinary Journey of India.

He appeared on the Food Network in Chopped and emerged victorious in Beat Bobby Flay.

He closed Raaga in September 2017 and worked as a real estate agent before opening the scaled-down Raaga-Go in November 2018. He recently had a stall at the Chomp food hall and started a separate Zaika lunch service in the Raaga-Go space.