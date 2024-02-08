Rabb Water Systems employees earn WQA certification

Feb. 8—Rabb Water Systems in Logansport announced three of its employees have earned certification from the Water Quality Association, an Illinois-based trade association representing the residential, commercial, industrial and small community water treatment industry in the United States.

Adam Clemens has recertified for the Master Water Specialist title, Aaron Gardonio has recertified for the Certified Installer title, and Jonathan Vida earned the Certified Water Specialist title.

"We are proud of our staff for earning this honor," said general manager Rusty Ritter. "This shows their commitment to excellence and to providing our customers with the highest quality service and expertise."

Only water quality professionals who complete WQA's rigorous online and in-the-field training and pass a certification exam earn professional certification. WQA's education and professional certification programs have been providing industry-standardized training and credentialing since 1977.

Rabb Water Systems is a family-owned business with six Indiana locations. Rabb has 10 individuals with WQA certification. To learn more, visit Rabbwater.com.