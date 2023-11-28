Rabbi facing money laundering charges must wait until February to see if case gets tossed

NEW BRUNSWICK−Rabbi Osher Eisemann, the founder of Lakewood's School for Children with Hidden Intelligence (SCHI) who was convicted of money laundering and corporate misconduct in 2019 but was granted a new trial, will have to wait until February to find out whether the case against him will be thrown out.

Rabbi Osher Eisemann appears before Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during a motion for a new trial at Middlesex County Courthouse in New Brunswick, NJ Friday, July 8, 2022.

Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone set a date of Feb. 20 to hear oral arguments on a motion to dismiss the case filed by Eisemann’s attorneys as well as other motions.

Paone last year granted Eisemann's motion for a new trial after his attorney Lee Vartan argued that a former bookkeeper for SCHI had come forward and claimed it was she who made a $200,000 accounting entry in 2015 that formed the basis for the money laundering allegations against Eisemann.

Vartan asserted that the new information from the bookkeeper vindicated Eisemann and that prosecutors knew about it during the trial but kept it from the defense. In court Monday, Vartan contended that since the state intentionally withheld that evidence, the case must be thrown out.

New Jersey Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Manis countered that claim, saying the defense could have drawn the same information from accounting software that the state did in finding out about the bookkeeper's entry.

The state Supreme Court recently declined to hear an appeal of Paone’s decision.

At Eisemann's 2019 trial, prosecutors argued the defendant diverted $979,000 from the school to his own purposes. The jury acquitted Eisemann of first-degree corruption of public resources, theft and misapplication of entrusted property.

But the jury convicting Eisemann of money laundering and misconduct by a corporate official, finding that he moved $200,000 of school money through private accounts, including his own, before funneling it back to the school through third-party organizations to make it look like he was repaying a debt.

