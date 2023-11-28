Rabbi facing money laundering charges must wait until February to see if case gets tossed

Ken Serrano and Kathleen Hopkins, Asbury Park Press
·2 min read

NEW BRUNSWICK−Rabbi Osher Eisemann, the founder of Lakewood's School for Children with Hidden Intelligence (SCHI) who was convicted of money laundering and corporate misconduct in 2019 but was granted a new trial, will have to wait until February to find out whether the case against him will be thrown out.

Rabbi Osher Eisemann appears before Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during a motion for a new trial at Middlesex County Courthouse in New Brunswick, NJ Friday, July 8, 2022.
Rabbi Osher Eisemann appears before Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during a motion for a new trial at Middlesex County Courthouse in New Brunswick, NJ Friday, July 8, 2022.

Middlesex County Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone set a date of Feb. 20 to hear oral arguments on a motion to dismiss the case filed by Eisemann’s attorneys as well as other motions.

Paone last year granted Eisemann's motion for a new trial after his attorney Lee Vartan argued that a former bookkeeper for SCHI had come forward and claimed it was she who made a $200,000 accounting entry in 2015 that formed the basis for the money laundering allegations against Eisemann.

More: Tuckerton utilities collector who stole $10k in payments charged with theft: prosecutor

Vartan asserted that the new information from the bookkeeper vindicated Eisemann and that prosecutors knew about it during the trial but kept it from the defense. In court Monday, Vartan contended that since the state intentionally withheld that evidence, the case must be thrown out.

New Jersey Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Manis countered that claim, saying the defense could have drawn the same information from accounting software that the state did in finding out about the bookkeeper's entry.

The state Supreme Court recently declined to hear an appeal of Paone’s decision.

Rabbi Osher Eisemann appears before (pictured) Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during a motion for a new trial at Middlesex County Courthouse in New Brunswick, NJ Friday, July 8, 2022.
Rabbi Osher Eisemann appears before (pictured) Superior Court Judge Joseph Paone during a motion for a new trial at Middlesex County Courthouse in New Brunswick, NJ Friday, July 8, 2022.

At Eisemann's 2019 trial, prosecutors argued the defendant diverted $979,000 from the school to his own purposes. The jury acquitted Eisemann of first-degree corruption of public resources, theft and misapplication of entrusted property.

But the jury convicting Eisemann of money laundering and misconduct by a corporate official, finding that he moved $200,000 of school money through private accounts, including his own, before funneling it back to the school through third-party organizations to make it look like he was repaying a debt.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Lakewood SCHI school founder to learn in February if case gets tossed

Recommended Stories

  • Meta's EU ad-free subscription faces early privacy challenge

    Meta's shiny new bid to circumvent European Union privacy rules -- by offering users a false choice between paying it a hefty monthly subscription for ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram or agreeing to give up their privacy rights in exchange for free access to its social networks, meaning they will be tracked and profiled by the behavioral advertising giant -- has been targeted with a complaint filed by privacy rights group noyb in Austria. As soon as Meta's plan to deploy a 'pay or okay' tactic to game a consent legal basis leaked to journalists last month noyb committed to fighting it "up and down the courts". Meta's ad-free subscription for regional users has an initial cost of €9.99/month on web or €12.99/month on iOS or Android per linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center (with an additional fee of €6/month on web and €8/month on iOS or Android set to apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center from March next year).

  • Google is investigating a Drive issue that causes files to go missing

    Google has acknowledged an issue with files and folders going missing from Drive and stated that it appears to be caused by the Drive for Desktop app

  • Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell won't commit to Josh Dobbs at QB after bye: 'We’ll take a look at everything'

    With the postseason still in play, O'Connell's not ruling out a quarterback change if he thinks it gives the Vikings a better shot.

  • Paris-based startup studio Hexa raises some funding to launch even more startups

    You might not be familiar with Hexa, the Paris-based startup studio that has launched dozens of B2B software companies, but some of its portfolio companies have become well-known unicorns, such as Front, Aircall and Spendesk. “We’ve got a few family offices investing, but we’ve mostly got local entrepreneurs investing like Luc Pallavidino (Yousign), Adrien Van Den Branden (Canyon), Paul Vidal (Collective) and Arnaud Schwartz (Marble),” Hexa co-founder Thibaud Elzière told me. In other words, Hexa is raising from its own community of founders and friends.

  • Wind.app makes DeFi accessible to the average consumer

    Hussain Elius is best known as the co-founder of Pathao, one of Bangladesh’s top ride-sharing apps. For his latest startup, however, Elius is exploring the world of DeFi with Wind.app, a self-custodial, smart contract wallet with three main features.

  • Here's what Yahoo's team of shopping experts bought during Cyber Monday — and the deals are still live

    From a beautiful air fryer to a Kim Kardashian-approved hair treatment, here are the deals we couldn't resist.

  • Disney's 'Wish' had a disappointing opening weekend. There are several reasons why.

    While the studio hopes for another "Elemental"-style rebound from weak debut, experts aren't so sure. "At a certain point, the well's going to go dry."

  • Apple partner Foxconn to invest $1.5 billion in India

    Foxconn plans to invest $1.54 billion in India, the latest in its growing expansion plan, following a surge in revenues in the South Asian market. Foxconn said in a stock exchange filing that the investment will help it fulfil "operational needs." The investment comes two months after the Taiwanese firm said it plans to double its workforce and investment in India by next year.

  • Terran Orbital sues former CTO who joined call for leadership shake-up

    Terran Orbital is suing its former CTO, Austin Williams, a little over a month after he and other shareholders publicly called for a change in company leadership. Williams was a co-founder of satellite design and manufacturing company Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, which was acquired by Terran Orbital in 2014, and has since become core to the business. Terran Orbital’s complaint filed on November 13 alleges that Williams did not provide proper advance notice of termination per his employment agreement.

  • Shein files confidentially to go public in the US

    Singapore-based fast fashion platform Shein has confidentially planned to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports. The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier on Monday. Shein raised $2 billion at a $66 billion valuation earlier this year, but is expected to go public at a valuation as high as $90 billion.

  • This virtual garage sale lets you haggle with AIs to buy Tesla stock, a PS5 or a toilet magazine

    Cyber Monday is upon us, but the hottest deals in town are at the AI Garage Sale, where you can try to convince an AI to sell you some worthless junk (or, a PS5) for any given price. AI Garage Sale is a surprisingly functional internet gag from Brain, a small Los Angeles-based art studio. Along the lines of a MSCHF project, AI Garage Sale is fully operable: you can actually haggle with a cast of AIs for deals on an eclectic mix of items you'd find at a garage sale, like a 1997 Tamagotchi, a CD of "Smooth" by Santana featuring Rob Thomas and a collection of 200 Pogs.

  • Cyber Monday TV deals: Save hundreds on sets from Samsung, LG, Sony and more

    Here are the best Cyber Monday TV deals we could find, with discounts on TV sizes ranging up to 75 inches from retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

  • The best bras are up to 75% off at the CUUP Cyber Monday sale

    Plus, save 10% on orders over $125.

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • Judge to deliberate competition harm vs Google's gains in search antitrust trial

    The U.S. Justice Department wrapped the evidentiary phase of its antitrust trial against Google a couple of weeks ago, with closing arguments set for May 2024. At its core is a question: Can a giant of industry engage in anticompetitive business practices legally, as long as those practices create a better product for that business and its own customers? Judge Amit Mehta reportedly says he has “no idea" how he will rule in this landmark case that could decide not just the future of the internet, but also the future of antitrust law.

  • Amazon's tiny home deals are back for Cyber Monday 2023 — explore the compact craze!

    From modern to traditional, there's a style for everyone — but hurry, because these little dwellings are big-time popular.

  • Affirm’s head of product discusses its new approach to buy now, pay later

    Vishal Kapoor, head of product at Affirm. In its case, Affirm is approaching this with the Affirm Card, a debit card which provides consumers with the flexibility to pay upfront or request to pay over time via the Affirm app. Consumers request the payment plan for eligible purchases before checking out or can link their bank account to pay with the Affirm Card by using the app.

  • There are seriously so many cozy J.Crew sweaters on sale for Cyber Monday — we found 6 under $100

    If you only buy one thing today, it needs to be one of these sweaters on sale.

  • Iceland volcano update: Earthquake 'swarm' strikes Grindavik area as residents still evacuated

    The public safety level in Iceland was downgraded last week to "Alert Phase."

  • Coach Outlet’s Cyber Monday sale is on! The 13 best leather bags are up to 70% off — all under $150

    If you've been looking for the best Coach bag deal, this is the sale to shop. During this sale-on-a-sale, get up to 70% off, plus an extra 25% off.