Rabbi Says He Was Barred Entry to Saudi Investment Summit

(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli-American rabbi said he was blocked from entering Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday despite securing an invite from the organizers.

Rabbi Jacob Yisrael Herzog, who previously declared himself the “chief rabbi of Saudi Arabia” after arriving on a tourist visa, says he received an invite to the event from Future Investment Initiative CEO Richard Attias and had an entry badge.

“They gave me no reason,” Herzog said by telephone. “I was at the event where they check the bags and someone came to me, looked at my badge and said: ‘Problem, problem’ and threw me out.”

Organizers for the Future Investment Initiative, which runs through Thursday, said they were looking at the issue.

“As you know, this is a huge event with over 7,000 delegates so there are bound to be random hiccups in the registration bureaucracy. This is one of a number of cases and we are working with the relevant authorities to review them all,” a statement said.

Saudi Arabia has declined to join other Arab nations including the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, insisting on a solution to the Palestinian issue first. But previously clandestine links between Saudi Arabia and Israel have become increasingly visible as some of the Middle East’s deep-seated rivalries cautiously give way to pragmatic economic and security ties.

This summer, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all airlines flying in and out of Israel. The CEO of Israel’s Bank Leumi, Samer Haj-Yehia, is listed on a panel discussion on the program for FII.

Herzog said he traveled to Saudi Arabia many times in the past year with no incident. He’s previously said he came to Riyadh to serve the small Jewish community. Saudi Arabia doesn’t permit official places of worship for religions apart from Islam, but worshipers from other religions discreetly gather in private venues.

“It’s very strange,” Herzog said. “I hope it’s a personal decision of somebody who did it without authority based on his own judgment and doesn’t reflect anything from above. I hope they rectify this quickly.”

