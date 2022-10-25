Rabbi Says He Was Barred Entry to Saudi Investment Summit

3
Zainab Fattah
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- An Israeli-American rabbi said he was blocked from entering Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference in Riyadh on Tuesday despite securing an invite from the organizers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Rabbi Jacob Yisrael Herzog, who previously declared himself the “chief rabbi of Saudi Arabia” after arriving on a tourist visa, says he received an invite to the event from Future Investment Initiative CEO Richard Attias and had an entry badge.

“They gave me no reason,” Herzog said by telephone. “I was at the event where they check the bags and someone came to me, looked at my badge and said: ‘Problem, problem’ and threw me out.”

Investors and Rabbis Arrive in Riyadh as Israel-Saudi Ties Thaw

Organizers for the Future Investment Initiative, which runs through Thursday, said they were looking at the issue.

“As you know, this is a huge event with over 7,000 delegates so there are bound to be random hiccups in the registration bureaucracy. This is one of a number of cases and we are working with the relevant authorities to review them all,” a statement said.

Saudi Arabia has declined to join other Arab nations including the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, insisting on a solution to the Palestinian issue first. But previously clandestine links between Saudi Arabia and Israel have become increasingly visible as some of the Middle East’s deep-seated rivalries cautiously give way to pragmatic economic and security ties.

This summer, Saudi Arabia opened its airspace to all airlines flying in and out of Israel. The CEO of Israel’s Bank Leumi, Samer Haj-Yehia, is listed on a panel discussion on the program for FII.

Herzog said he traveled to Saudi Arabia many times in the past year with no incident. He’s previously said he came to Riyadh to serve the small Jewish community. Saudi Arabia doesn’t permit official places of worship for religions apart from Islam, but worshipers from other religions discreetly gather in private venues.

“It’s very strange,” Herzog said. “I hope it’s a personal decision of somebody who did it without authority based on his own judgment and doesn’t reflect anything from above. I hope they rectify this quickly.”

(Adds statement from organizers in paragraphs 4-5)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ye dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

    A completed documentary about the rapper formerly known as Kanye West has been shelved amid his recent slew of antisemitic remarks. MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo Monday: “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” Earlier this month, Ye was criticized for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.

  • Volkswagen to rake in almost half of Spain's EV subsidies

    Volkswagen's Spanish subsidiary SEAT will rake in almost half of the nearly 900 million euros ($888 million) in government subsidies allocated for electric vehicle development, Spain's Industry Ministry said on Tuesday. Volkswagen said in a statement it would now analyse the ministry's decision and study its impact so that planned investment projects could be carried out with maximum effectiveness. The state funds, part of the so-called PERTE scheme promoting the production of electric and connected vehicles, will be doled out to 10 e-mobility projects submitted by companies that also include carmakers Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Renault and Peugeot.

  • Donna Jean Godchaux on Grateful Dead's Europe '72 50 years later: 'I had to find my way'

    With a "Meet-Up at the Movies" screening, new box set and a podcast, the Grateful Dead organization is celebrating 50 years of 'Europe '72."

  • Penn State University cancels event featuring Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes

    Penn State released a statement calling McInnes's views “abhorrent," saying they do not align with the university's values.

  • Sweden's top diplomat: We'll fulfil deal with Turkey on NATO

    Sweden's center-right government will fulfil all requirements under a deal with Turkey to join NATO and will concentrate external relations to its immediate neighborhood while dropping the previous administration's “feminist foreign policy," the country's top diplomat said Monday. Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said the new government shares Turkey’s concern about the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States.

  • Cause of the plane crash in Yeysk, Russia named: seagulls are guilty

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 10:07 Russia authorities have come to the conclusion that the crash of a military plane in Yeysk (Russia), as a result of which 15 people died, was caused by the ingress of seagulls into the engine of the bomber.

  • Municipal bonds remain attractive and long bonds even more so | Cumberland Comment

    Whether we look at housing prices, commodity prices, inputs to commodity prices, energy or various surveys, they all point to an economy slowing down.

  • EBRD to invest up to EUR 3 billion in Ukraine over next two years

    The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will invest up to EUR 3 billion in Ukraine in 2022-2023 amidst Ukraine’s ongoing defense against Russian aggression, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso wrote on Twitter on Oct. 21.

  • Ukrainian Jews address Israel asking for help to defeat drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 00:55 Ukrainian Jews have addressed the President, the government, the Knesset [parliament - ed.], and civil society of Israel with an appeal for help to defeat Iranian-made UAVs.

  • Big Oil’s Second-Biggest Profit Haul Poses ‘Awkward’ Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s run of record profit will suffer only a minor dent for the third quarter, even as the global economy shows signs of cracking under the pressure of rising inflation and interest rates.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersCalifornia Poised to Overtake Germany as World’s No. 4 EconomyIndications of the slowdo

  • MRC’s Modi Wiczyk Calls Canceling $2 Million ‘Ye’ Documentary ‘a Business and Moral Decision’

    The documentary addresses Ye’s relationship with the media – whether he’s crazy, or just crazy like a fox.

  • Saudi Arabia confirms crown prince won't attend Arab summit in Algeria

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not travel to Algeria next month to attend a summit of the Arab League on medical advice, the royal court confirmed in a statement on state media on Sunday. Doctors had advised Prince Mohammed, 37, to avoid long-haul flights that might affect his middle ear, said the royal court. It has not previously stated that the Crown Prince, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, had ear problems.

  • We read the Gab founder's how-to guide to Christian nationalism. The book is part of a new trend of conservatives openly embracing the ideology.

    Andrew Torba writes Christian nationalists aim to "build a parallel Christian society" that "will fill the vacuum of the secular state when it falls."

  • Texas authorities, Border Patrol make 463-pound marijuana bust

    A group of marijuana smugglers brought in 463 pounds of the drug on a raft into the United States from Mexico.

  • Bella Hadid Looks Gorg in Her Y2K-Inspired Sporty Fit

    The model brought her unique street style to Madison Square Garden.

  • U.S. liberal Democrats urge Biden to seek negotiated Ukraine settlement

    Thirty liberal U.S. congressional Democrats urged President Joe Biden on Monday to shift his strategy for the Russia-Ukraine war by pursuing a negotiated settlement along with his current provision of military and economic support to Kyiv. "Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we also believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict," the 30 Democratic members of the House of Representatives said in a letter to Biden. Some Republicans have warned there could be tighter control of funding for Ukraine if their party wins control of Congress.

  • Two defense lines built in Kursk

    Roman Starovoit, the governor of Kursk Oblast in Russia, has announced the construction of two lines of defense in the region, on Telegram on Oct. 23. Kursk Oblast borders Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast.

  • Meet the wealthy ex-Goldman Sachs junior banker and hedge-fund manager taking over as the UK's new prime minister

    Rishi Sunak spent time working at a hedge fund, a first for a UK prime minister. Here's what that could mean for the new top man on Downing Street.

  • 3-year-old killed in Statesville crash; dad charged with DWI, police say

    A 3-year-old was killed in a crash in Statesville early Tuesday morning, police said. His father was charged with driving while impaired.

  • Retailer Zara under fire in Israel over event for far right candidate

    Some Israelis are calling for a boycott of clothing chain Zara, and even setting its garments alight, after the head of the retailer's local franchise hosted a campaign event for a prominent far-right election candidate. Some Israelis posted videos on Twitter showing themselves burning Zara apparel after a local TV station reported that Trimera Brands chairman Joey Schwebel had hosted a roundtable with ultranationalist politician Itamar Ben-Gvir at his home last week. Labor Party leader and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said that she will no longer shop at Zara in Israel due to the event, local media quoted her as saying.