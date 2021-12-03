Rabbi says mild temperatures good for lighting at Brooklyn's largest menorah
Brooklyn's largest menorah, standing at 32 feet tall, was lit for the sixth night of Hanukkah on Dec. 3.
Phil Saviano was a clergy sex abuse survivor whose courage to go public and resolve to hold abusers and their enablers accountable inspired and strengthened survivors from around the world, his brother said at his funeral Mass on Friday. Saviano, who died Sunday at age 69 after a battle with gallbladder cancer, was remembered at St. Denis Catholic Church in the small Massachusetts town of Douglas, the very church where he was first sexually molested at age 11 in the 1960s by the now-deceased parish priest. Jim Saviano said he has read hundreds of emails to his brother from people around the world, most of whom are survivors of abuse, thanking him for giving them the guidance and courage to move past the abuse and lead productive and joyful lives.
Officials recently came under fire after foster kids were left to sleep on yoga mats at the downtown Fresno CPS office.
A spate of brazen store heists, in which organized mobs have hit stores as varied as Nordstrom, Best Buy, Louis Vuitton and Home Depot, has shaken the retail industry and created fresh challenges for law enforcement. While large-scale "smash-and-grabs" have been on the rise this year, experts say they hit critical mass in late November, when stores were piled high with holiday inventory. On Black Friday alone, a crew of eight made off with $400 worth of sledgehammers, crowbars and hammers from a
A Rubio spokesperson accused Senate Democrats of "creating fake procedural excuses to avoid a vote on slave labor."
A man who held an apparent shotgun to his neck near the United Nations headquarters in Manhattan on Thursday is in police custody and poses no threat, the New York City police department said. Live news video showed the man surrendering to police outside the fence around the UN compound on Manhattan's East Side. "The individual is now in custody and there is NO THREAT to the public," the New York Police Department tweeted.
Certain types of carbs don't serve you like others do—here's how to strike the right balance.
The Duke of Cambridge has recorded a special Christmas episode of Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk series
He wants everyone to keep their families safe. So what does that include? | Opinion
The governor of New York has activated over 100 National Guard medics to work in nursing homes struggling to hire enough staff.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has launched a civil rights inquiry into police practices in yet another city, investigating possible systemic abuses in the New York suburb of Mount Vernon and whether officers targeted Black residents, used excessive force and conducted illegal searches, officials said on Friday. The department's Civil Rights Division since President Joe Biden took office in January also has launched investigations into police practices in Minneapolis https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-probe-minneapolis-police-after-george-floyd-murder-report-2021-04-21, Phoenix https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-justice-department-launches-probe-into-policing-practices-arizona-2021-08-05 and Louisville, Kentucky https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-launch-review-louisville-kentucky-police-abc-news-2021-04-26, following protests in many U.S. cities last year against racism and police brutality.
A celebrity doctor shares easy tips—from drinking tea to taking cold showers—to help you feel younger with age.
The Associated Students of the University of Oregon, the university's student government, is proposing that every student should be required to take a course on critical race theory in order to graduate.
Dutch health authorities said on Friday they were worried that some passengers arriving from South Africa in the past week were testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival despite having been vaccinated and testing negative before their flight departure. "It shows that the virus is spreading easily and that is worrying," said Bert van de Velden, director of the regional health authority for Kennemerland, which includes Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport. Hundreds of passengers arrive on flights from South Africa at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport weekly, and health authorities said about 9% of those who agreed to undergo voluntary testing on arrival - only a third of passengers agreed - turned out to have COVID-19.
Steve Restivo's restaurant, Vitello's, was where Robert Blake and Bonny Lee Bakley had dinner before she was shot in 2001. Restivo died Nov. 5 at 81.
CLAIM: Federal magistrate approved Kyle Rittenhouse’s $110 Million defamation suit against LeBron James. Rittenhouse has not filed a defamation suit against the Los Angeles Lakers star or anyone else, his spokesperson told The Associated Press. After 18-year-old Rittenhouse was acquitted of homicide charges in connection with the shooting of three people at a protest in Wisconsin, posts emerged on social media suggesting that he had filed defamation suits against some high-profile celebrities, including James.
Steven Spielberg said he wanted to "get it right" in casting Latinx talent for the roles of Puerto Ricans and Shark members in his film adaptation of West Side Story
On Modern Family, Jesse Tyler Ferguson portrayed Mitchell Pritchett and Audrey Anderson-Emmons, who played his daughter Lily Tucker-Pritchett
The "Late Show" host tore into "the newest batch of online stupid."
There’s a lot of pressure when your dad is a legendary football player like Tom Brady, even if you play the sport for fun, everyone is expecting those same skills out there on the field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers player’s oldest son, Jack Moynahan, 14, from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, is already showing […]
Rochester Hills District CourtThe parents of alleged school shooter Ethan Crumbley are on the lam after failing to turn themselves in on involuntary manslaughter charges, law enforcement said.James and Jennifer Crumbley's shocking disappearance prompted a Be On the Look (BOLO) alert Friday afternoon, with the U.S. Marshals eventually taking over a search for them after they failed to surrender for a 2 p.m. arraignment. The couple were last seen by the public on Thursday when they tuned into thei