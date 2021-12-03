Rabbi says mild temperatures good for lighting at Brooklyn's largest menorah

Associated Press

Phil Saviano was a clergy sex abuse survivor whose courage to go public and resolve to hold abusers and their enablers accountable inspired and strengthened survivors from around the world, his brother said at his funeral Mass on Friday. Saviano, who died Sunday at age 69 after a battle with gallbladder cancer, was remembered at St. Denis Catholic Church in the small Massachusetts town of Douglas, the very church where he was first sexually molested at age 11 in the 1960s by the now-deceased parish priest. Jim Saviano said he has read hundreds of emails to his brother from people around the world, most of whom are survivors of abuse, thanking him for giving them the guidance and courage to move past the abuse and lead productive and joyful lives.