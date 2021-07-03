Rabbi stabbed multiple times in Brighton recounts haunting attack

Reuters Videos

As anti-LGBTQ+ laws come into effect in Hungary next week, these drag performers say they fear for their future. In June, Hungary passed legislation that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender reassignment.Under the new law, drag shows will not be banned, but they will have to start after 10 p.m., and no minors are allowed in the audience.Performers, guests, and organizers at a contest on Saturday (July 3) said they feared its impact on Hungary's LGBTQ+ communityContestant Katheryne Taylor worries the law could embolden intolerance of the community.Event organizer Tamas Doka said that the venue - which is on the outskirts of Budapest - was partly chosen for security reasons.Hungary’s hardline nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has grown increasingly radical on social policy, railing against LGBTQ+ people and immigrants.