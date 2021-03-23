Rabbitt: Teaching Students in Person and Online at the Same Time Is a Huge Challenge. 4 Ways to Bridge the Home-Classroom Gap

Beth Rabbitt
·5 min read

Across the country, educators are working hard to support students learning in hybrid contexts, where students are attending school both online and in person. In many schools, staff availability to teach, attendance policies and a desire to have students working with teachers for as much time as possible mean many districts are pursuing a simultaneous learning approach (known in various circles as concurrent learning, Zoom-in-room or and hyflex instruction), where teachers work with all students, regardless of location, at the same time.

However, despite hard work and good intentions, full-time, simultaneous learning is not a best practice. Meta analysis finds online models are least effective when teachers are trying to engage learners from a distance while managing an in-person classroom in real time. Anecdotally, teachers say making this work well can be a challenge of epic proportions.

To be clear, hybrid schooling does not need to default to a simultaneous approach. In schools where all students have access to resources for learning, simultaneous time can be used alongside other strategies for specific goals and purposes and kept to a minimum. Teachers, and the leaders setting up ground rules for teaching, should consider which tasks, activities and means of access (be they synchronous or asynchronous, in-person or online) are best suited for students working in different environments at which times.

Rarely will this mean that two cohorts working across contexts (distance and non) should be engaging for an entire day — or even an entire lesson — at the same time.

Yet, right now, that’s the model many schools employ, and having at least some learners participate remotely in a concurrent manner, online and in-person, will likely be part of the solution for the near future for a few important reasons.

On the health side, while vaccinations will make reopening more likely, experts warn that COVID-19 and needed risk-mitigation strategies, like reductions in class size, will remain a challenge in the next school year. Given the staffing constraints this can impose, some schools may have to maintain hybrid approaches with smaller cohorts for at least part of the time. Individual students may be out due to illness or quarantine, and we’ll need to support children continuing to learn even if needing to do so from home.

On the learning side, educators managing hybrid cohorts report challenges keeping the full class connected together as a unit, an essential task when students can finally come back together as one. From an innovation standpoint, many school systems are now also thinking about how to accommodate virtual learning, either in full or as a way to offer independent learning and flexibility. We need to figure out how to consistently build culture and relationships across all learners, whether online or off, to ease transitions and ensure online students remain connected to their broader community.

Given all this, it’s worth considering how we can make simultaneous learning work better for more teachers and students. Evidence gleaned from research and from talking to educators across the U.S. suggests there are four big takeaways for thinking about how to better bridge the home-classroom engagement gap:

1 Take a “remote-first” approach to organizing materials and ways of communicating and working.

It’s easier to make agendas, high-quality curricular materials and classroom expectations available online than to ask teachers to retrofit existing in-person materials for both environments (doubling the workload and ensuring students are, quite literally, never on the same page). Clear expectations and ways of engaging students that work for online learners will also work for those in school. Creating consistency through common tools and norms for their use is essential.

2 Double down on community and culture.

Engagement strategies need to cross the virtual divide. Finding ways for learners online to buddy up with in-person classmates, to work together through technology and to connect more deeply as people can help keep the whole class participating together. Educators need to constantly ask, “How am I building a sense of community and group engagement?”

3 Make lessons dynamic.

Beyond mixing up activities and materials for the whole group, consider how to employ the time-tested elementary school structure of learning centers (e.g. station rotation, where students move through different groups and activities) to create time and space for small-group instruction and conferencing, peer learning and independent work for all. This approach will free up teachers to engage more deeply with all learners, online and offline. To get this right, students need clear guidance for knowing what’s expected, getting to the right place and seeking help (see point 1 above).

4 Motivate every person.

Online learners are more likely to have trouble persevering through challenges and often need to exert significant self-direction. Consider how offering choices, giving students the chances to pursue interests and work at their own pace (or with selected peers) can help them find motivation and make tasks more personally relevant.

Figuring out how to get simultaneous learning right is critical right now. As we explore the future of school innovation and test the bounds of how and where learning happens, assuming we do it effectively, learning together how to work together across boundaries will be a critical tool for teachers to meet the needs of every student.

Beth Rabbitt, Ed.L.D., is CEO of The Learning Accelerator, a national nonprofit that connects teachers and leaders with the knowledge, tools, and networks they need to enact personalized and mastery-based practices to transform K-12 education.

Related: Teaching the ‘Roomers’ and the ‘Zoomers:’ No Small Task for Elementary School Teachers

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • Bailey: What’s the Difference Between 3 and 6 Feet When it Comes to COVID-19 Spread? Not So Much, New Summary of 130 Studies Shows

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed a significant hurdle for reopening schools with updated guidance for socially distancing students within schools. Under the new framework, students can be spaced at least 3 feet apart in elementary schools. Middle and high school students could be spaced at least 3 feet apart in communities with […]

  • Meet the special education teacher creating real change in the classroom

    Mary-Margaret Gamblin is part of the next generation of teachers ushering in a shift to the education system. The post Meet the special education teacher creating real change in the classroom appeared first on In The Know.

  • To Dismantle Structural Racism, Having School Leaders Who Look like Me Matters

    When you picture a public charter school teacher, what image comes to mind? Chances are, it doesn’t look like me: a Latino male. As a former public school student in south Texas, and a longtime charter school educator, I know how powerful it is when students learn from adults who look like them, who can […]

  • So-called 'good' suburban schools often require trade-offs for Latino students

    A majority of Americans – including people of color – live in suburbs. Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty ImagesMany Americans think of the suburbs as exclusive enclaves for white, middle-class people. Yet reality paints a different picture. In recent decades suburbs across the country have rapidly become more socioeconomically, ethnically and racially diverse. In fact, since 2010 most people in the U.S. – including people of color – call suburbia home. Pew Research Center notes that 175 million people live in suburban and small metropolitan areas, while 144 million live in either rural or urban counties. The Latino community has played a pivotal role in spurring these changes. As an educational researcher who focuses on suburban-urban education, Latino education and racial inequality in schooling, I have interviewed Latino and Latina students about their experiences of belonging at suburban public high schools. Their reflections shine a light on how schools can better support these youth and other students of color. Opportunity gaps One in four public school students in the U.S. is Latino, with 40% of Latino students attending a suburban public school. Yet much of what researchers know about Latino students is based on urban schools. The broader research on students of color attending suburban schools, however, highlights academic and social trade-offs they face. For example, students of color at predominantly white suburban schools must contend with opportunity hoarding – when those with privileged backgrounds build upon their advantages by accumulating more of them. This takes shape, for example, when white parents push to get their children into high-level courses or hire private tutors. While parents want what is best for their child, these actions can expand inequality, as not all families are able to navigate schools with the same confidence or ease as parents with racial and socioeconomic privilege. This has led to Latino high school students being viewed as less capable by peers and teachers, being excluded from honors classes and enduring frequent microaggressions. For example, Claudia, a Latina student at a racially diverse high school in a working-class community outside of Chicago, shared, “I wish people knew more about us beyond stereotypes.” She recalled peers saying, “Oh, you’re Latina? You don’t look like a Latina.” As Claudia noted, comments like that treat Latino students as a monolith. For Latino students in mostly white schools, silence can be an act of resistance and survival. John Moore/Getty Images Pressure to assimilate Another challenge that students I spoke with frequently cited was feeling like they had to downplay parts of their identities to fit in and succeed academically. Research highlights that this is a result of teachers and school leaders trying to change or “fix” Latino students and other students of color. Alternatively, schools could empower students to be proud of their cultures and home languages. On the social front, Latino students often find refuge with other Latino students. “I feel more comfortable with Latino students because I’m not competing with anyone,” said Michelle, who attended a predominantly white and well-funded school outside of Chicago. “It’s just easier to talk to them because they’re not gonna judge me ‘cause they know the things I’ve gone through.” When students of color congregate with one another, teachers and administrators can struggle to understand why they self-segregate, often away from white students. However my research shows these decisions are often acts of self-perseverence and opportunities to be their authentic selves. Silenced by whiteness Roberto, a classmate of Michelle’s, spoke about how the whiteness of his school created moments where he silenced himself. “Sometimes teachers would see someone who is quiet, someone who kept to himself,” he said. “But then at other times they would see someone who is intelligent, someone who speaks his own mind. Someone who does whatever he wants.” Teachers may view silence as disengagement from learning, but for students like Roberto, being silent can be an act of resistance and survival. Being in a mostly white school was difficult, and he felt his perspectives were not always valued. For example, he and other students in my research spoke about teachers seeking to motivate them to do better academically but at the same time implying they were not trying hard enough. Students like Roberto also wrestled with stereotype threat – when negative stereotypes about their race, gender or other identity increases pressure on them to perform academically. Latino students spoke about having to represent their Latino community, and how making a mistake in class could confirm negative perceptions about them. ‘We have hella stories’ The young people I interviewed also spoke about moments they perceived to be treated differently than their white counterparts. As Mia put it, “Special treatment has to do with the power white students have.” Mia’s experiences taught her that white students were valued and believed over Latino students. This is supported by research, which illustrates the power white students and families wield in schools. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.] The students also wanted their peers and teachers to acknowledge their complex lives and ambitions. As a student named Claudia put it: “We have hella stories. I’m sorry to say, but we do.” Samuel spoke about his teachers not understanding his need to work a job after school. “Teachers say you decide school or work,” he said. “Some get mad at us for not doing the [school]work and thinking we’re lazy.” While there’s growing recognition of the importance of grit – the ability to persevere in difficult situations - research finds that Latino students and other students of color often already possess it, and educators should consider making things easier for them instead. Many of the students highlighted their appreciation of their teachers’ efforts to support them academically and socially. In talking about one teacher, a student named Chris noted, “She really likes talking about what’s happening in the world right now. She even asks us about the school: ‘Do the teachers treat you right?’ I know that she cares about us.” Listening to Latino students can guide teachers and policymakers on how to enact culturally relevant practices that combat educational disparities and build upon young people’s cultural and linguistic assets.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Gabriel Rodriguez, Iowa State University. Read more:Schools often fail to identify gifted and talented students – especially if they are Black, Latino or Native AmericanBusiness major fails to attract Latino students Gabriel Rodriguez received funding to support some of the research he cited from the National Academy of Education/Spencer Dissertation Fellowship

  • States Target Learning Loss with Summer School and Extended Days, but Some Parents Want Option to Hold Kids Back

    Even before President Joe Biden signed the latest federal relief bill — which requires a portion of funds to be spent on learning loss — state lawmakers were already moving on their own proposals to help students make up for missed instruction due to school closures. Legislatures are weighing proposals to establish summer learning initiatives, […]

  • Davidson star Kellan Grady enters the NCAA transfer portal for a 5th college season

    Grady’s scoring, shooting could potentially make him attractive to ACC programs.

  • Most Students Have Experienced Mental Health Challenges During Pandemic, Survey Reveals. But there are Reasons for Optimism

    Nearly two-thirds of parents say their child has recently experienced mental or emotional challenges such as anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts, according to a new national survey on student well-being during the pandemic. Yet amid growing concern that the pandemic and its widespread disruptions to schools could have a devastating, long-lasting toll on students’ […]

  • Migrant children pushed through immigration court alone as activists scramble to provide legal help

    As the number of unaccompanied minors at the border grows, legal advocates scramble to reach them and offer legal help.

  • Teens Film TikTok Prank Telling 8-Year-Old Her Parents Died — How Should They Be Punished?

    TikTok can be a lot of fun, and we love how it rewards creativity and has a multi-generational appeal for parents and teens. But, as with all other social media, it has a dark side too. Some use TikTok as a way to bully others for clout. One Reddit user’s daughter played a horrible prank on […]

  • Over half of Asian couples doing IVF have to use a White donor egg, report reveals

    Asian couples undergoing IVF have to use a white donor egg in over half of cases, a report into fertility inequalities has found. Analysis by the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the UK's fertility regulator, shows that Asian patients, who represent a larger proportion of IVF users at 14 per cent whilst comprising 7 per cent of the UK population, are struggling to access donor eggs if needed. The report shows that 89 per cent of egg donors are White, followed by 4 per cent Asian, 3 per cent Mixed and 3 per cent Black, resulting in the use of White eggs in 52 per cent of IVF cycles with an Asian patient. The HFEA also found that black patients have the lowest chance of successful treatment of all groups. While overall birth rates from fertility treatment have increased and are highest in patients under 35, black patients aged 30 to 34 have an average birth rate of 23 per cent, compared to 30 per cent for mixed and white patients. Asian patients also commonly had lower birth rates, mainly among those from South Asia. For people aged 30 to 34, people from Asia had an average birth rate of 25 per cent. The study, looking at data from 2014 to 2018, found that 31 per cent of black patients have fertility problems relating to issues with their fallopian tubes, compared to only 18 per cent of patients overall. It said the reasons for the differences in success "are not certain but may relate to several factors, including socioeconomic related pre-existing health conditions such as obesity". Sally Cheshire, chairwoman of the HFEA, said the report showed that there are “several disparities in fertility treatment across ethnic groups that need to be addressed”. "Whilst we currently do not have definitive explanations for why these differences exist between patients of different ethnicities, it's crucial that more work is done, and that action is taken to level the playing field for all our patients,” she added. Dr Christine Ekechi, co-chair of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists' race equality taskforce, said: "We cannot underestimate the negative impact of infertility and reduced outcomes following fertility treatment, on black, Asian and minority ethnic women. "We know that infertility can have a devastating effect on people's lives, causing distress, depression, and the breakdown of relationships. It is therefore essential that we begin to understand the factors contributing to these poorer outcomes in this particular group of women." Gwenda Burns, chief executive of charity Fertility Network UK, said they are launching a new peer support group for Black women alongside their existing Asian group. "We aim to provide spaces for all patients to be open about the issues they face so we can make certain every voice is heard,” she said.

  • What a new dad learned in COVID lockdown about politics, responsibility and 'women's work'

    'We’re all in this together' still defines my political philosophy. But it’s an aspiration. Sometimes my wife and I aren’t even in this together.

  • Atlanta shooting of Asian women was racially motivated, U.S. senator says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth on Sunday expressed doubts about FBI Director Chris Wray's initial assessment that the fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta-area spas may not constitute a hate crime, saying it "looks racially motivated." "From where I sit, I want to see a deeper investigation into whether or not these shootings and other similar crimes are racially motivated," Duckworth, who is one of only two Asian-Americans currently serving in the U.S. Senate, told CBS "Face the Nation." Police in Atlanta are still investigating the motive in connection with the fatal shooting of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, on Tuesday.

  • 15 Fashion Tips and Tricks From Pro Stylists and GH Experts

    We've got your guide to getting dressed right here.

  • Post Malone sings country, Megan Thee Stallion appears in Matthew McConaughey's We're Texas benefit show

    Matthew McConaughey hosted the We're Texas virtual benefit to raise funds for Texans in need. Here's what you missed from the event.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Caffeine And Breastfeeding

    For the caffeine lovers (and the can’t-function-without-caffeine crowd), the good news is that caffeine doesn’t need to be nixed completely.

  • Disneyland reopens April 30: Here's what the park has been updating while visitors were away

    The spread of COVID-19 slowed but didn't stop progress on Disneyland and California Adventure Park. Here's what the parks have been working on.

  • Judge rules front page Mail on Sunday apology can be smaller than Duchess of Sussex demanded

    The Duchess of Sussex’s bid to have a front page statement about her legal victory against the Mail on Sunday published in the same size font as the original story has been rejected after the newspaper argued it would be a "vastly disproportionate interference" with its right to freedom of expression. Lord Justice Warby, sitting at the High Court, said the agreed statement was five times longer than the headline used when the newspaper first published extracts of a letter Meghan sent to her father, making the two “not really comparable.” He also rejected the Duchess’s bid for the same notice to be published on MailOnline for six months, ruling instead that it should be on the home page for 24 hours and a news page for six days following. He said her demand for it to be published in a “prominent position” was not suitably precise or necessary. The judge also rejected the Duchess’s argument that there should be “no further delay” in the publication after she claimed she had been forced to wait long enough and should have certainty. He noted that it was not “red-hot news of a perishable kind” and granted a “stay” of the order, pending an appeal. Lord Justice Warby (pitcured below) made an unprecedented order last month for the Mail on Sunday to publish a front page statement declaring that it had “infringed her copyright” by publishing parts of a “personal and private” letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

  • This Down Syndrome Activist Is Helping Students Learn How to Treat Others With Respect

    "It's okay to be who you are. I am proud of who I am, and what I am doing."

  • How Your Daily Life Changes After You’re Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

    In some ways, doctors say “you’re getting your life back.”

  • Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

    Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of people have packed the city's Art Deco Cultural District causing bedlam and lawlessness in recent days when university students typically celebrate spring break, leading some businesses to close voluntarily out of concern for public safety. Mayor Dan Gelber told an emergency meeting of the city commission that all manner of out-of-town and out-of-state visitors, not just college students, were filling the streets since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Feb. 26 called the state an "oasis of freedom" from coronavirus restrictions.