Rabbittown murder suspect pleads guilty

Apr. 26—A man charged with murder in the deaths of 73-year-old Travis Frost and 23-year-old Joshua Moody in 2018 pleaded guilty in an agreement Tuesday, officials say.

Rhimington Otarivs Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to three counts of capital murder, with a sentence of imprisonment for life without parole, in exchange for testifying against his co-defendant, Jeffrey Briskey, according to Assistant District Attorney Lynn Hammond.

Through the plea agreement Johnson escapes a trial where he could possibly have faced the death penalty. The plea deal was Johnson's defense team's idea, and was brought to the District Attorney's office. Hammond took the offer to the families of the victims, the Frosts and the Moodys, and members of both agreed.

Johnson's defense attorney Allen Meighen said the plea agreement was more than fair.

"I think it was wise," Meighen said. "The defense thinks it was fair and a good resolution for this case."

Both families of the victims were present at Tuesday's proceedings in Judge Bud Turner's courtroom in Calhoun County.

Briskey's trial for his role in the Rabbittown Road crime is set for June 13.

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at amorrison@annistonstar.com. On Twitter @AshMorrison1105.