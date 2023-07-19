Woman treated for rabid bat bite in North Liberty area

A rabid bat was found in a Belmont home Tuesday morning, according to Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement.

The department responded to a call around 10 a.m. from a person in the 100 block of Maple Circle in reference to a juvenile bat found inside a residence.

Animal Care and Enforcement specialists investigated the incident and sent the bat to N.C. Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. Lab results received later that day indicated that the bat tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement completed a neighborhood canvass of the Maple Circle area to notify the community of the positive rabies results and verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement also notified Gaston County Department Health and Human Services about this incident, so they can complete their regular follow up investigation.

The Gaston County Police Department Animal Care and Enforcement unit stresses the importance of having a valid rabies vaccination for all pet's health and safety as well as the health and safety of their owners and community.

This is the second confirmed rabies case in Gaston County this year.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Rabid bat found in Belmont home