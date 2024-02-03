Rabid cow exposed 4 people, 11 animals to deadly virus, SC officials say

Four people and 11 animals were exposed to a rabid cow found in South Carolina, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed.

The cow, found in Saluda County near Prosperity, was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Wednesday. The department confirmed the case of rabies on Friday, according to a news release.

The four people exposed have been referred to their health care providers.

Eleven cows may have also been exposed to the rabid animal, DHEC said. The department is consulting state veterinarians with Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health to determine a safety response.

The cow was the first animal to test positive for rabies in Saluda County in 2024, and the seventh case of rabies statewide, DHEC said. In 2023, there were 78 confirmed cases of rabies in South Carolina. Since 2002, the state has averaged about 148 cases per year.

South Carolina law requires owners to keep dogs, cats and ferrets vaccinated using a treatment approved by DHEC and licensed by the United State Department of Agriculture.

Livestock animals susceptible to rabies should also be vaccinated, DHEC said. Rabies infections in cattle and horses are more frequent than other livestock.

Keeping pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal, Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program director, said in a news release.

“It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets and your livestock from this fatal disease,” McCollister said. “That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind.”

If you believe that you, your family members or your pets have come into contact with this cow or another animal with rabies, the department asks you to call the public health office in Columbia at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours, or at (888) 847-0902 after hours.

For more information on rabies visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.